American Voices

Coconut Milk Pulled From Shelves Over Forced Monkey Labor

Vol 56 Issue 43

Under pressure from animal advocacy group PETA, retailers have stopped stocking coconut milk brand Chaokoh due to allegations of using forced monkey labor in Thailand to pick coconuts. What do you think?

“So cruel, especially when children are easily available.”

Gerald Henry • Spanakopita Innovator

“First we can’t eat monkeys, now we can’t eat food prepared by monkeys. Where does it end?”

Sarah Wright • Phantasmagoria Designer

“Those poor monkeys should be in a zoo where they belong.”

Peter Summers • Scent Identifier

