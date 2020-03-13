America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

College, Professional Sports Seasons Postponed And Suspended Following Coronavirus Fears

As coronavirus continues to spread, the NBA, NHL and NCAA called off the rest of their respective seasons, including the March Madness Division I Basketball Tournament, while the MLB halted spring training. What do you think?

“A couple of months drinking in terse silence is just what me and the boys need.”

Joseph LunaIndustrial Laundress

“On the other hand, a highly contagious, deadly disease could really help mix things up this season.”

Julius SchwartzFoam Mattress Squisher

“Whoa, spooky. That’s exactly what my fantasy league predicted would happen.”

Jasmine Burns • Human Calculator

