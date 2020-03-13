College, Professional Sports Seasons Postponed And Suspended Following Coronavirus Fears

As coronavirus continues to spread, the NBA, NHL and NCAA called off the rest of their respective seasons, including the March Madness Division I Basketball Tournament, while the MLB halted spring training. What do you think?
“A couple of months drinking in terse silence is just what me and the boys need.”
Joseph Luna • Industrial Laundress
“On the other hand, a highly contagious, deadly disease could really help mix things up this season.”
Julius Schwartz • Foam Mattress Squisher
“Whoa, spooky. That’s exactly what my fantasy league predicted would happen.”
Jasmine Burns • Human Calculator