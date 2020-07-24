Comic-Con Goes Online For 2020 Festival

The 51st San Diego Comic-Con will be held 100% online this week due to the coronavirus pandemic, with celebrity panels, new games, and a virtual exhibition hall free to all attendees. What do you think?

“No online festival can replac e the experience of interacting with large corporations in person.” Alicia Matheny, Straw Unwrapper

“If it is free, then how can we tell who the real fans are?” Bob Rotter, Chapstick Tube Supplier