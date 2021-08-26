Advertisement

Tell me a little bit about yourself. No applicant can be compelled to divulge information about themselves that could lead to them not getting hired.

Are you preggo or what? At the very least, potential employers should use the more anodyne phrase "bun in the oven"

How Irish are you? Under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, an employer can inquire as to your amount of Mexican, Chinese, or Nigerian heritage, among 72 other permitted national origins, but asking about your Irish ancestry is strictly prohibited.

Why should we hire you? It's illegal for a hiring manager to ask you to do their job for them without payment.

Are you aroused by this wall-sized picture of shirtless Lenny Kravitz? This is just a slightly indirect way of illegally asking you your sexual orientation.

How do I live without you / I want to know / How do I breathe without you if you ever go / How do I ever, ever survive / How do I, how do I, oh, how do I live? While a perfectly valid question to ask any prospective employee, this question unfortunately constitutes copyright infringement.

Can you help me get rid of the corpse of the guy you're replacing? You're not obligated to perform any pro-bono labor for the company before a job offer is extended.

You think this milk is still good? That son of a bitch interviewer knows the milk isn't good. It stinks like shit. They can smell it, you can smell it, everyone in the fucking office can smell it. Plus, it's even starting to curdle. Should this ever happen, call the authorities immediately. And if they ask you to check by taking a sip, you are legally within your right to stand your ground and shoot them.

How many of your kids are you willing to get rid of to work here? It's unlawful to ask an applicant how many children they would put up for adoption, sell, or just take to the zoo and leave there.

Do you think I have what it takes to be a professional bodybuilder?" Even if they just want an unbiased opinion, slathering themselves in baby oil and grimacing their way through a series of poses right there in the conference room can be considered harassment.

How does a starting annual salary of $60,000 work for you? It is illegal for an employer to bribe an exceptional applicant to work for them with cash payouts.

Would you murder six people to save seven? No real right answer here. A sure sign the interview is a formality and they've already decided to go with an internal applicant.

Can I get you a glass of water or coffee or anything while you wait? A federal judge ruled in 2017 that this is clearly some kind of fucked-up mind game.

Are all of your references animatronic frogs? They asked for professional and personal references, and they got them. You are not required to explain any further.

⸮uoy era woH Speaking backwards in an interview has been expressly forbidden for thousands of years in order to prevent mirror realms from bleeding into our own world.

Would you please stop playing with the framed photos of my family members like they're dolls and sit down for a moment? Not only is this highly illegal, but you hadn't even gotten to the part where they get attacked by the stapler while swimming in the wastebasket.

You Look Incredibly Old, Man. That's Not Even A Question. I Just Needed You To Know That You Look Really Old And Tired And Bad. I Mean, Jesus, You Could Like, Moisturize Or Something. Try To Get Some More Sleep, Maybe. Honestly, This Isn't Even About The Job, I'm Actually Worried About You. I Know I Don't Know You Or Anything But You Seem Way Too Old To Still Be Looking For Work. Do You Need Money Or Something? Because, I Mean, Christ. Illegal under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967.

Are you calling in from the Race For Your Life Charlie Brown Log Flume? Kings Island season pass holders are a protected class under federal law.