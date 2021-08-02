Except for the ones who botch surgeries or misdiagnose cancers, doctors aren’t stupid. Here are the most common white lies everyone tells medical professionals that your doctor can see right through.

Not only can the doctor smell smoke emanating from your body, but they also bummed a cigarette from you on the sidewalk five minutes ago.

You might’ve caught it from another person, but no way you’re just keeping an eye on it until they get back from vacation.

When you underestimate the number of sexual partners you have to avoid embarrassment, you could actually be affecting your doctor’s ability to property diagnose and treat you.

Any repairs necessary will be deducted from your security deposit.

Your doctor isn’t stupid. The 12-week antiviral course is only $16,000.

Doctors hear this once a week and know it’s impossible so many people were on the heavy metal band’s “Slip of the Tongue” tour.

It’s understandable that you don’t want to take your shirt off, but medical professionals know when their patient is naked or not.

“I am naked, and it just looks like I’m wearing clothes.”

You were in what, middle school? Who are you trying to impress?

Works for almost everything else, but remember not to try it here.

12 / 21 “Huh? What did you say? Sorry, I wasn’t listening, haha, that happens sometimes. I have this strange, I don’t know what to call it...deficit? With my attention? Is that a thing? Anyway, what did you say?” List slides

If you want Adderall, just ask for it.

