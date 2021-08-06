U.S.: More money than you got
2 / 42
Heart Bypass Surgery
Heart Bypass Surgery
3 / 42
Heart Bypass Surgery
Heart Bypass Surgery
Spain: The only cure for an ailing heart is flamenco.
4 / 42
Removal Of Life’s Savings
Removal Of Life’s Savings
U.S.: Free
5 / 42
Removal Of Life’s Savings
Removal Of Life’s Savings
E.U.: Procedure rarely performed
6 / 42
Massive Gunshot Wound
Massive Gunshot Wound
U.S.: $10,000 and up depending on severity
7 / 42
Massive Gunshot Wound
Massive Gunshot Wound
E.U.: Gunshot wounds? In a civilian hospital?
8 / 42
Bloodletting
Bloodletting
U.S.: $500 plus cost of individual leeches
9 / 42
Bloodletting
Bloodletting
E.U.: $0, included in overall bodily humors coverage
10 / 42
Birth
Birth
U.S.: $13,000 in a hospital
11 / 42
Birth
Birth
Ireland: 1,500 pounds but if they kill the mom it’s free
12 / 42
Nurse Having Sex With Your Unconscious Body While In A Coma
Nurse Having Sex With Your Unconscious Body While In A Coma
U.S.: Free
13 / 42
Nurse Having Sex With Your Unconscious Body While In A Coma
Nurse Having Sex With Your Unconscious Body While In A Coma
E.U.: Free
14 / 42
Hair Transplant
Hair Transplant
U.S.: Not covered except in cases of emergency baldness
15 / 42
Hair Transplant
Hair Transplant
E.U.: Free, whatever, we’re not keeping track
16 / 42
Heart Valve Repair
Heart Valve Repair
U.S.: $20,000 and up, depending on how much hardened nacho cheese needs to be drilled out of ventricles
17 / 42
Heart Valve Repair
Heart Valve Repair
Finland: Free, plus children’s choir brought in to cheer you on
18 / 42
Castration
Castration
U.S.: Free if by accidental gunshot
19 / 42
Castration
Castration
Vatican City: Free if child has voice of angel
20 / 42
A Good Old-Fashioned Scolding
A Good Old-Fashioned Scolding
U.S.: Free
21 / 42
A Good Old-Fashioned Scolding
A Good Old-Fashioned Scolding
E.U.: Free
22 / 42
Ambulance
Ambulance
U.S.: Up to $2,000
23 / 42
Ambulance
Ambulance
Italy: $35 via gondola
24 / 42
Knee Replacement
Knee Replacement
U.S.: $30,000
25 / 42
Knee Replacement
Knee Replacement
E.U.:$5,000, but your knees will be on European calibration
26 / 42
Urinalysis
Urinalysis
U.S.: Pisspig doctor will do it for $50
27 / 42
Urinalysis
Urinalysis
E.U.: Pisspig doctor will do it for free
28 / 42
Treating Traumatic Injuries From Car Crash
Treating Traumatic Injuries From Car Crash
U.S.: A number of factors can affect—oops, you died waiting in the hallway
29 / 42
Treating Traumatic Injuries From Car Crash
Treating Traumatic Injuries From Car Crash
E.U.: $2,000 and up
30 / 42
Lice Removal
Lice Removal
U.S.: $550
31 / 42
Lice Removal
Lice Removal
E.U.: $15
32 / 42
Lice Installation
Lice Installation
U.S.: $25,000
33 / 42
Lice Installation
Lice Installation
E.U.: $15
34 / 42
Prayer Before Surgery
Prayer Before Surgery
U.S.: A doctor in the U.S. may charge up to $5,000 per prayer to God
35 / 42
Prayer Before Surgery
Prayer Before Surgery
Anywhere Else On Planet: If a doctor did this anywhere else in the world, they would be immediately disbarred
36 / 42
Appendectomy
Appendectomy
U.S.: $82,000
37 / 42
Appendectomy
Appendectomy
N/A: Most countries outside the U.S. forego this totally cosmetic procedure
38 / 42
Treating Injuries From Bear Attack
Treating Injuries From Bear Attack
U.S.: $5,000 medical expenses for cuts, scrapes, gashes plus $8,000 in legal fees for desecrating public property with blood
39 / 42
Treating Injuries From Bear Attack
Treating Injuries From Bear Attack
Russia: $0 because the victim would not consider going to the doctor
40 / 42
IUD Placement
IUD Placement
U.S.: $4,000, with 20% discount for certified hotties
41 / 42
IUD Placement
IUD Placement
Australia: $25 per insertion via boomerang method
42 / 42
All slides
- Common Medical Procedures And What They Cost Around The World
- Heart Bypass Surgery
- Heart Bypass Surgery
- Removal Of Life’s Savings
- Removal Of Life’s Savings
- Massive Gunshot Wound
- Massive Gunshot Wound
- Bloodletting
- Bloodletting
- Birth
- Birth
- Nurse Having Sex With Your Unconscious Body While In A Coma
- Nurse Having Sex With Your Unconscious Body While In A Coma
- Hair Transplant
- Hair Transplant
- Heart Valve Repair
- Heart Valve Repair
- Castration
- Castration
- A Good Old-Fashioned Scolding
- A Good Old-Fashioned Scolding
- Ambulance
- Ambulance
- Knee Replacement
- Knee Replacement
- Urinalysis
- Urinalysis
- Treating Traumatic Injuries From Car Crash
- Treating Traumatic Injuries From Car Crash
- Lice Removal
- Lice Removal
- Lice Installation
- Lice Installation
- Prayer Before Surgery
- Prayer Before Surgery
- Appendectomy
- Appendectomy
- Treating Injuries From Bear Attack
- Treating Injuries From Bear Attack
- IUD Placement
- IUD Placement