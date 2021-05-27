Common Mistakes Everyone Makes During Job Interviews

Advertisement

Bringing Up Money, Benefits, The Company, Or The Job

Don’t give the impression you’re only interested in a paycheck.

Inappropriate Attire

Advertisement

Even if a workplace has a casual dress code, it’s important to show up looking like a professional baseball player.

Advertisement

Not Being Prepared To Answer Questions

Advertisement

Make sure you come up with responses before the interview. For example, if the interviewer asks, “Where did you work before this?” you could respond “Fuck you, boss man!” And if he were to ask, “What do you envision yourself doing here?” you could respond “Oh, wouldn’t you like to know, boss man? Get off your high horse, you son of a bitch, and, hey, while you’re at it you can go fuck yourself!”



Advertisement

Asserting Your Own Personhood

Advertisement

There’s no faster way to blow a job interview than to express your belief that you have inherent worth as a person and are deserving of basic dignity and respect.

Advertisement

Accidentally Swallowing Your Interviewer’s Hand

Advertisement

Although it’s good to appear outgoing, you’ll want to start the day off with a firm handshake, not with your future boss’s wristwatch halfway down your gullet.

Advertisement

Lying

Advertisement

58% of employers say they’ve caught job applicants in a lie simply because the interviewee didn’t take the time to commit their fabricated life to memory.



Advertisement

Failing To Ask How Interviewer’s Sex Life Is Going

Advertisement

While an actual sexual advance would be unwelcome, most recruiters expect at least some interest in their intimate relations and potential solutions if any intimacy issues are present.



Advertisement

Focusing Too Much On The Interviewer’s Giant Head

Advertisement

Despite the fact it’s almost impossible to conceive of how the interviewer’s skinny neck is able to hold up that massive noggin, it’s better to focus on the actual job you’re applying for instead.



Advertisement

Being Woody Allen

Advertisement

This type of behavior might have flown a couple decades ago, but today, being Woody Allen is almost guaranteed to stop you from landing the job.



Advertisement

Not Leaving On Time

Advertisement

Many people know the importance of arriving on time, but they may not realize it’s also considered unprofessional to continue sitting in the employer’s office long after the interview has concluded.

Advertisement

Crunching On Tortilla Chips So Loudly You Don’t Hear The Questions

Advertisement

Keeping your mental stamina up with a proper diet is important, but try a softer food, like pudding or yogurt, so you can actually hear all of the interview questions.



Advertisement

Wearing a Shirt That’s Not See-Through Enough

Advertisement

Man or woman, if your shirt is too thick for an interviewer to make out your nipples, they’ll wonder what else you’re hiding.



Advertisement

Not Reassuring Employer About Your Snake

Advertisement

Many applicants allow the interviewer to sit there wondering if their snake is venomous or aggressive, which can taint the entire interview from the get-go.



Advertisement

Smooching The Framed Photo Of Your Interviewer’s Wife

Advertisement

It’s usually not appropriate until the second interview to pick the photo of your interviewer’s wife up off the desk and adorn the image with kisses.



Advertisement

Bringing Too Many Stuffed Animals

Advertisement

Job interviews can be stressful, so it’s understandable to want to bring along some comforting plush toys, but try to limit yourself to one or two favorite friends or it can be inconvenient for the receptionist to accommodate them all.

Advertisement

Not Offering Your Interviewer A Bite Of Your Ham And Swiss Stromboli

Advertisement

Look, it’s a big Stromboli, and it wouldn’t hurt to share.



Advertisement

Adopting Your Future Boss’s Identity

Advertisement

It’s okay to embellish some aspects of your leadership skills, but just don’t show up and use the exact same name, birthday, wife, children, education history, and finances as the person who is interviewing you.



Advertisement

Threatening To Blow Up The Whole Place If You Don’t Get The Job

Advertisement

Potential employers can generally sniff out overly vague intimidation attempts for the bluff they are; instead offer more grounded, specific threats against their friends and family members.



Advertisement

Bringing A Date To The Interview

Advertisement

This is considered a bad look, especially if your invitation didn’t offer you a plus one in the first place.



Advertisement

Suddenly Realizing That Your Family Is The Most Important Thing

Advertisement

Nothing kills a promising job interview like an applicant pulling out their resume to discover a hand-drawn “good luck” note from their children, standing up mid-sentence, and running out the door to hail a cab for the soccer field.



Advertisement

Breaking Eye Contact Even Once

Advertisement

Applicants who blink or look away from their interviewer’s gaze at any point are often dismissed as not really wanting the job.



Advertisement

Getting Lost And Falling Through The Vents In The Middle Of Someone Else’s Interview

Advertisement

If you can’t find the office, make sure to ask the office manager instead of opening a vent, crawling on your hands and knees, and eventually falling straight through the ceiling onto the table where your potential future boss is sitting.



Advertisement

Claiming You Are A Baby On Your Application

Advertisement

We all know ageism is a problem in the workplace, but the boss will see right through that diaper and rattle once you sit down at their desk and form coherent sentences.

