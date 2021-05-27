Common Mistakes Everyone Makes During Job Interviews

Bringing Up Money, Benefits, The Company, Or The Job
Don’t give the impression you’re only interested in a paycheck.
Inappropriate Attire
Even if a workplace has a casual dress code, it’s important to show up looking like a professional baseball player.
Not Being Prepared To Answer Questions
Make sure you come up with responses before the interview. For example, if the interviewer asks, “Where did you work before this?” you could respond “Fuck you, boss man!” And if he were to ask, “What do you envision yourself doing here?” you could respond “Oh, wouldn’t you like to know, boss man? Get off your high horse, you son of a bitch, and, hey, while you’re at it you can go fuck yourself!”
Asserting Your Own Personhood
There’s no faster way to blow a job interview than to express your belief that you have inherent worth as a person and are deserving of basic dignity and respect.
Accidentally Swallowing Your Interviewer’s Hand
Although it’s good to appear outgoing, you’ll want to start the day off with a firm handshake, not with your future boss’s wristwatch halfway down your gullet.
Lying
58% of employers say they’ve caught job applicants in a lie simply because the interviewee didn’t take the time to commit their fabricated life to memory.
Failing To Ask How Interviewer’s Sex Life Is Going
While an actual sexual advance would be unwelcome, most recruiters expect at least some interest in their intimate relations and potential solutions if any intimacy issues are present.
Focusing Too Much On The Interviewer’s Giant Head
Despite the fact it’s almost impossible to conceive of how the interviewer’s skinny neck is able to hold up that massive noggin, it’s better to focus on the actual job you’re applying for instead.
Being Woody Allen
This type of behavior might have flown a couple decades ago, but today, being Woody Allen is almost guaranteed to stop you from landing the job.
Not Leaving On Time
Many people know the importance of arriving on time, but they may not realize it’s also considered unprofessional to continue sitting in the employer’s office long after the interview has concluded.
Crunching On Tortilla Chips So Loudly You Don’t Hear The Questions
Keeping your mental stamina up with a proper diet is important, but try a softer food, like pudding or yogurt, so you can actually hear all of the interview questions.
Wearing a Shirt That’s Not See-Through Enough
Man or woman, if your shirt is too thick for an interviewer to make out your nipples, they’ll wonder what else you’re hiding.
Not Reassuring Employer About Your Snake
Many applicants allow the interviewer to sit there wondering if their snake is venomous or aggressive, which can taint the entire interview from the get-go.
Smooching The Framed Photo Of Your Interviewer’s Wife
It’s usually not appropriate until the second interview to pick the photo of your interviewer’s wife up off the desk and adorn the image with kisses.
Bringing Too Many Stuffed Animals
Job interviews can be stressful, so it’s understandable to want to bring along some comforting plush toys, but try to limit yourself to one or two favorite friends or it can be inconvenient for the receptionist to accommodate them all.
Not Offering Your Interviewer A Bite Of Your Ham And Swiss Stromboli
Look, it’s a big Stromboli, and it wouldn’t hurt to share.
Adopting Your Future Boss’s Identity
It’s okay to embellish some aspects of your leadership skills, but just don’t show up and use the exact same name, birthday, wife, children, education history, and finances as the person who is interviewing you.
Threatening To Blow Up The Whole Place If You Don’t Get The Job
Potential employers can generally sniff out overly vague intimidation attempts for the bluff they are; instead offer more grounded, specific threats against their friends and family members.
Bringing A Date To The Interview
This is considered a bad look, especially if your invitation didn’t offer you a plus one in the first place.
Suddenly Realizing That Your Family Is The Most Important Thing
Nothing kills a promising job interview like an applicant pulling out their resume to discover a hand-drawn “good luck” note from their children, standing up mid-sentence, and running out the door to hail a cab for the soccer field.
Breaking Eye Contact Even Once
Applicants who blink or look away from their interviewer’s gaze at any point are often dismissed as not really wanting the job.
Getting Lost And Falling Through The Vents In The Middle Of Someone Else’s Interview
If you can’t find the office, make sure to ask the office manager instead of opening a vent, crawling on your hands and knees, and eventually falling straight through the ceiling onto the table where your potential future boss is sitting.
Claiming You Are A Baby On Your Application
We all know ageism is a problem in the workplace, but the boss will see right through that diaper and rattle once you sit down at their desk and form coherent sentences.