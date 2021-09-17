There Is A Liquor Bottle Next To You That’s Half Full And The Liquid Is Whiskey Maybe Rye Or Could Be Bourbon But You Just Stare At It For A Few Minutes Debating Whether To Have A Swig And Then You See There’s Two Or Three Clouds Up There And That Looks Pretty Nice So You Gaze At The Sky For A While And Then You Notice A Tree Has Suddenly Appeared Next To You Or Perhaps Was There All Along And You Smile At It Without Knowing Why And Its Green Leaves Glow Verdantly And A Couple Frolicking Rabbits Run By And They Are Unusually Large For Rabbits But Not Like Scary Large Just Probably A Bit Larger Than Rabbits Are Supposed To Be And They Hop By And You Look At The Sky Again To See Those Nice Clouds But They Are Gone And The Sky Has Turned Slightly Gray As If It Will Rain And You Wonder Whether It Will Which Could Be Nice As You Haven’t Had Rain There For Weeks Which Makes You Wonder Where ‘There’ Is Since You’ve Never Been In This Field Before Or Is It A Meadow What Is The Technical Difference You Wonder Between ‘Field’ And ‘Meadow’ And Then Oh Jesus You Panic Because You Suddenly Remember There Are Also ‘Glens’ And ‘Paddocks’ Which Is Confusing But You Realize That Panicking Over A Few Definitional Differences Among Topography Is A Bit Silly But Hey That’s Dream Logic For You And Oh Whoa You Realize You Are Dreaming About Being In A Dream Which Is Kind Of Strange Isn’t It So You Shake Your Head Mildly And Then Forget You’re In A Dream And Start Dreaming About A Pretty Large Pretzel Lying On The Ground Next To Some Gnarled Tree Roots And Whoa Hey Those Look Kind Of Similar Don’t They That’s Interesting And Then Your Dream Fades And That’s All You Can Remember List slides

There Is A Liquor Bottle Next To You That’s Half Full And The Liquid Is Whiskey Maybe Rye Or Could Be Bourbon But You Just Stare At It For A Few Minutes Debating Whether To Have A Swig And Then You See There’s Two Or Three Clouds Up There And That Looks Pretty Nice So You Gaze At The Sky For A While And Then You Notice A Tree Has Suddenly Appeared Next To You Or Perhaps Was There All Along And You Smile At It Without Knowing Why And Its Green Leaves Glow Verdantly And A Couple Frolicking Rabbits Run By And They Are Unusually Large For Rabbits But Not Like Scary Large Just Probably A Bit Larger Than Rabbits Are Supposed To Be And They Hop By And You Look At The Sky Again To See Those Nice Clouds But They Are Gone And The Sky Has Turned Slightly Gray As If It Will Rain And You Wonder Whether It Will Which Could Be Nice As You Haven’t Had Rain There For Weeks Which Makes You Wonder Where ‘There’ Is Since You’ve Never Been In This Field Before Or Is It A Meadow What Is The Technical Difference You Wonder Between ‘Field’ And ‘Meadow’ And Then Oh Jesus You Panic Because You Suddenly Remember There Are Also ‘Glens’ And ‘Paddocks’ Which Is Confusing But You Realize That Panicking Over A Few Definitional Differences Among Topography Is A Bit Silly But Hey That’s Dream Logic For You And Oh Whoa You Realize You Are Dreaming About Being In A Dream Which Is Kind Of Strange Isn’t It So You Shake Your Head Mildly And Then Forget You’re In A Dream And Start Dreaming About A Pretty Large Pretzel Lying On The Ground Next To Some Gnarled Tree Roots And Whoa Hey Those Look Kind Of Similar Don’t They That’s Interesting And Then Your Dream Fades And That’s All You Can Remember

Concern about your future.