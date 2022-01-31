WINNETKA, IL—Responding to the tragedy with a triumphant show of support, members of a local community came together Monday to express hope that killing two people in a drunk-driving accident would serve as a wake-up call to the promising young rich kid responsible. “With any luck, this little mishap will be a turning point for [perpetrator of DUI manslaughter] Greg [Nelker], and he’ll graduate and go on to Yale without incident,” said concerned resident John Morgan, adding that he was sure the 17-year-old high school senior and frequent drunk driver realized how lucky he was that nothing worse had happened. “This must serve as a reminder that actions have consequences, and that bad decisions can lead even a well-off heir to his father’s medical practice to find himself facing a situation that must be quickly hushed-up by a district attorney with close ties to the family. I hope he uses this as an opportunity, in terms of seeing what direction his life could go in if he doesn’t learn to ease up a bit on his drinking behind the wheel. Imagine if the victims had been wealthy—I don’t even like to think about it.” Morgan added that he truly felt sorry for Nelker, as this was likely a traumatizing event that would stay in the back of his mind for the rest of lacrosse season.