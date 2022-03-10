With the United States imposing strict sanctions, many American companies are feeling more and more pressure to cut off ties with Russia. Here are several corporations that have stopped operating in Russia because of their invasion of Ukraine.
Pepsi
Following this crushing blow to the nation’s economy and morale, the eyes of the world are on Russia to see how long it can hold out without a cool, refreshing Sierra Mist.
Spirit Airlines
Spirit has stopped serving Russian airports despite pleas from Ukraine to continue.
Kmart
That’s the excuse they’re going with.
Blackwater
The private defense company has pledged to only profit off the killing of brown people.
Nokia
Halting all shipments to Russia is a can’t-miss strategy for generating much-needed brand awareness.
That Deli A Few Blocks Away From Your House
Sure, they technically weren’t operating in Russia before the Ukraine invasion, but credit where credit is due.
WNBA
The league announced that it will not do business in Russia or any other country where its athletes can earn close to what they deserve.
Acme Corp.
Acme walked away from a contract to supply the Russian army with rocket-powered roller skates, giant slingshots, and anvils.
Disney
The entertainment giant has paused the release of its films in Russian theaters in hopes of forcing more people to sign up for Disney+.
HBO Max
This streaming service decided to capitalize on recent events by using the invasion as an excuse for not really working well anywhere.
Kellogg’s
All prizes have been removed from participating cereal boxes.
AJR
The indie pop darlings’ cancellation of their Moscow tour is the only boycott that made Putin regret his imperious assault.
Volkswagen
The German automaker has suspended production at two Russian plants, stating that if anyone is going to blatantly commit war crimes, it will be them.
Big Bob’s Beepers
This store from Nickelodeon’s Hey Arnold! ceased operations in Russia due to being completely made up.
Ford
Russians will no longer have access to their beloved Ford Pintos, a move that has already devastated the country’s economy.
Build-A-Bear
A thinly veiled PR campaign to distract the public from scores of human rights violations and abuses pervading the world’s shopping malls.
Roku
Roku’s announcement that it was removing its app for the Russia-backed channel RT was the first time Russians had ever heard of Roku.
Citibank
The bank is operating on a more limited basis in Russia after realizing there are plenty of oligarchs and crime syndicates from less newsworthy nations that they can do business with instead.