A pest control company in Raleigh, NC is offering $2,000 to release 100 cockroaches into the homes of volunteers as part of a study on the efficacy of various DIY cockroach treatments. What do you think?

“Do you have to take it a s a lump sum or can you receive the cockroaches in installments?” Angus Kasparian, Divot Repairer

“Living in New York, I have to pay more than $2,000 a month for that experience.” Sharon Harma, Glute Specialist

“See? There are lots of great gigs in this economy.” Derek Bradshaw, Systems Analyst