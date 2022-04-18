NEW YORK—Calling it an amazing opportunity to get more involved and earn some extra cash, local company VisionLab reportedly began a referral program Monday that offered bonuses for nominating potential employees to fire. “If you know someone that you’ve worked with and think they would be a great fit, please send us their name, position, and a brief description of why they are bad at their job and should be terminated,” an HR representative wrote in a company-wide email, which added that anyone who successfully referred someone to be dismissed would receive $1,500 on their next paycheck. “As a company, we are always looking for new and exciting people to shitcan, and a recommendation that details their laziness or terrible attitude can really go a long way. Especially if you know of any qualified women or minority candidates, we’d love to hear about their shortcomings or fireable offenses immediately.” At press time, the company also unveiled a monthly achievement award with a bonus given to someone who consistently helped to make the company a much worse place.