WADSWORTH, OH—Wanting to detect any danger before it was too late, concerned mother Kelsey Morales told reporters Thursday that she had spent hours poring over her troubled son’s journal for anything that could possibly implicate her. “There’s probably nothing to worry about, but I just want to go through it all in case there are any classic signs of negligent parenting that could incriminate me when the inevitable happens,” said Morales, adding that if her son were to one day shoot up an elementary school, she would always regret not discovering any pages in his journal that might mention the boy had easy access to guns at home. “I don’t want to go through the rest of my life wondering if there’s something I could have done to stop him from employing language that could be used as evidence against me in a court of law. I flipped right to the entry where he mentions me purchasing the AR-15, but thankfully he doesn’t say anything about how I keep it in an unlocked cabinet in the family room.” At press time, Morales was reportedly trying to convince the 13-year-old not to mention her in the journal by promising to buy him an extra 1,000 rounds of hollow-point ammunition.