Concertgoer Heard Having ‘Full-Body Orgasm’ At L.A. Philharmonic Show

Concertgoers say an attendee at a Los Angeles Philharmonic performance this past week reportedly had what one witness called “a loud and full-body orgasm” during Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5. What do you think?

“I hate when shows try to sh oehorn in audience participation.” Rakesh Bowen, Systems Analyst

“Well great, now my standing ovations don’t seem passionate enough.” Wesley Ames, Cosmetics Tester

Advertisement