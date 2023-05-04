America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Concertgoer Heard Having ‘Full-Body Orgasm’ At L.A. Philharmonic Show

Concertgoers say an attendee at a Los Angeles Philharmonic performance this past week reportedly had what one witness called “a loud and full-body orgasm” during Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5. What do you think?

“I hate when shows try to shoehorn in audience participation.”

Rakesh Bowen, Systems Analyst

“Well great, now my standing ovations don’t seem passionate enough.”

Wesley Ames, Cosmetics Tester

“They were probably just faking it for the benefit of the orchestra.”

Sherrilyn Gerlach, Complaints Officer