Confusing Haunted Maze Fails To Explain Narratively Why Someone Would Jump Out From Corner Screaming

ERIE, CO—With its muddled storyline lacking the details necessary to justify the actions of its character, a local haunted maze failed to explain narratively why someone would jump out from around a corner screaming like that, sources reported Thursday. “So we turn a corner and a man is running at us with a axe, but up until this point we have received no information as to who he is, what his motivations are, or even how he got the axe,” said Mark Crenshaw, 34, describing how the seasonal attraction made no effort to provide a backstory for any of its characters or explain how any of them knew each other. “Sure, I get why we might encounter a scarecrow, since we’re in a cornfield, but what are a mummy and a Frankenstein doing here? I want to understand where they’re coming from emotionally, but without a good sense of their upbringing or why they need to shout at people in this enchanted maze, it’s unclear. Am I to assume they’re jumping out and screaming because they want to kill me, and if so, what has brought them to this moment of crisis? As a patron of the Spooktober Maze of Frights, I need a reason to care.” Reached for comment, the cornfield’s owner expressed thanks for the feedback and said a voiceover would be added to the maze to smooth over any inconsistencies in the plot.