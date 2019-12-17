Congress To Ban Sales Of Tobacco To Anyone Under Age Of 21

In a major piece of health care reform, Congress looks poised to pass legislation that would ban sales of tobacco to anyone under the age of 21 to help combat the teenage vaping epidemic. What do you think?

“Hopefully, those teens who are already hopelessly addicted will be grandfathered in.” Eric Vega • Recreational Manager

“God, young people are arrogant enough without full lung capacity.” Celine Howell • Unemployed

