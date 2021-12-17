WASHINGTON—Emphasizing that force was the only thing that would stymie the House inquiry into the insurrection, members of Congress stated Friday that the work of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol would continue until a group of patriotic Americans was brave enough to stop it. “We will not rest in our pursuit of the truth until a violent band of fed-up, freedom-loving citizens takes it upon themselves to come up here on the Hill and make us,” said select committee chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS), warning that if anyone attempted to impede the lawmakers’ investigation, they had better be true red-blooded American heroes who weren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. “As long as the citizens of this country are too cowardly to arm themselves and storm the halls of Congress in an attempt to either take us hostage or kill us, we will continue this process of holding former President Trump and his associates accountable. Rest assured, justice will be served unless someone has the courage to be immortalized as a revolutionary freedom fighter in the vein of our Founding Fathers.” Thompson added that the select committee was getting closer to wrapping up its work, so now’s your last chance.