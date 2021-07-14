Conor McGregor Undergoes 3 Hours Of Surgery To Repair Fractured Ego

LOS ANGELES—Rushed to hospital after a gruesome loss Sunday at UFC 264, Conor McGregor reportedly underwent surgery for three hours Wednesday to repair a fractured ego. “We’re able to salvage it thanks to an intramedullary rod and some small screws, but it was already incredibly fragile before the fight,” said surgeon Dennis Singleton, revealing that McGregor’s ego took some brutal damage over the course of his UFC career and may never return to normal. “In his prime, Conor had one of the most impressive egos we’ve ever seen, but it’s been slowly whittled away. McGregor is putting himself at risk for some serious mental degradation if he steps back into the octagon.” At press time, McGregor took to social media to post a video of him walking gingerly on top of a physical therapist.

