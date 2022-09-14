You might not know it, but many of the most famous commentators on Fox News, OAN, and Infowars actually used to work as actors, directors, and writers. Here are today’s most famous conservative faces that got their start in Hollywood.
Tucker Carlson
The famous Fox News anchor was almost cast as Alex P. Keaton on Family Ties when the character was envisioned as a young Republican who tortured animals and tried to get a gay teacher fired.
Laura Ingraham
In 1992, Ingraham showed up wearing an actual Nazi armband for her Schindler’s List audition before she even knew the movie was about the Holocaust.
Greg Gutfeld
Greg Gutfeld directed Star Wars.
Tom Hanks
Nowadays Hanks is known for his fiery internet lectures calling for the formation of a white ethnostate, but the xenophobic extremist actually got his start in acting.
Dennis Prager
Got his start as a cultural sensitivity consultant on The Passion Of The Christ in 2004.
Meghan McCain
A former NBC page, McCain quickly became disillusioned when a barista didn’t know who her dad was.
Ann Coulter
Discovered by David Attenborough’s documentarians while they were filming a segment about rare predators in the desert.
Lou Dobbs
While not a major Hollywood player, Dobbs did appear in a 1974 erotic film during which he was urinated on for 20 straight minutes and declined any financial compensation.
Sean Hannity
The longtime Fox commentator first appeared on screen alongside Emma Thompson as the tragically dedicated butler in Remains Of The Day.
Steve Doocy
“Doocy” was actually a character created for a Mad TV audition by comedian and improviser Chris Davis, who became so committed to the bit he hasn’t dropped character in over 20 years.
Ben Shapiro
He started out writing screenplays, but producers found Ben Shapiro too full of himself for Hollywood.
Matt Walsh
Walsh got his start dancing as one of the fly girls on In Living Color.
Paul Rudd
Although its message is often misinterpreted, I Love You, Man was actually meant to be a conservative polemic against post–Cold War American foreign policy.
Glenn Beck
At the beginning of his career, Glenn Beck was a disc jockey for the nationally syndicated L.A. morning drive-time radio show On Air With Ryan Seacrest.
Alex Jones
The now-infamous conspiracy theorist had modest beginnings as a busker, going on pro-gun tirades at Orange County farmers markets in exchange for pocket change from passersby.
Newt Gingrich
Before he was speaker of the house or a conservative commentator, Gingrich made his living doing a stand-up act so filthy it actually got him arrested in 18 states.
Stacey Dash
Forgettable contribution to 1995’s Clueless prepared her for an equally insignificant role in right-wing commentary.
Dave Chappelle
Give it three more years.