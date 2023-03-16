Conservative Historian Claims Diversity Ultimately Doomed Third Reich

NEW YORK—Bemoaning “woke culture” for infecting the empire and ultimately leading to its untimely demise, conservative historian Antony Reed told reporters Thursday that diversity was what ultimately doomed the Third Reich. “Sadly, had Hitler and his Nazi generals not been so obsessed with the ideals of diversity, equity, and inclusion within their institutions, the Third Reich as we know it would still be around today,” said Reed, adding that Nazi Germany would have easily defeated the Allied forces and conquered all of Europe had it not been so focused on making people of all races, genders, and sexualities feel included, valued, and safe. “On May 8, 1945, the once-bustling Third Reich collapsed, all because the woke left convinced them they had to be nicer to people who weren’t straight white men. The Nazis insisted on holding white men back and went on to lose the war because they were too scared of offending people or getting ‘cancelled.’” Reed went on to lament the fact that Hitler’s terrifying legacy as a blue-haired social-justice warrior obsessed with diversity and inclusion still haunts Germany to this day.

