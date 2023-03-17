Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

Opinion

Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

Following the recent increase in hateful rhetoric towards transgender people, The Onion asked conservatives to defend their anti-trans bigotry and this is what they said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jeremy Clift, Financial Analyst

Jeremy Clift, Financial Analyst

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“For thousands of years, humanity only had one gender, and that was enough.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“As much as I deny the Holocaust, nothing would bring me more joy than to one day start my own.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jessica Martinez, Journalist

Jessica Martinez, Journalist

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“Where would we be as a country if we didn’t take every non-issue and turn it into a culture war?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

James Chavez, Statistician

James Chavez, Statistician

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“I heard they can fly and that scares me.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Beth Lawrence, Telemarketer

Beth Lawrence, Telemarketer

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“In fairness, I am bigoted against way more people than just trans people.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

J.K. Rowling, Author

J.K. Rowling, Author

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“I’m doing everything in my power to put an end to Harry Potter adults, and I’m somehow the bad guy?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Shana Donahue, Doctor

Shana Donahue, Doctor

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“I have been forced at gunpoint by thousands of teenagers I’ve never seen before to gender-reassignment surgeries, and I’m so tired now that I don’t think there should be any more.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Alissa Benton, Tennis Coach

Alissa Benton, Tennis Coach

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“What if I am in a public bathroom and I run out of toilet paper and I get down on my hands and knees and reach under the stall to grab toilet paper from the next stall over without checking if anyone’s even in there and I reach my hand in and grab a penis? What if that happens to me?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Natalie White, Ice Cream Parlor Owner

Natalie White, Ice Cream Parlor Owner

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“Male and female ice cream should be kept separate, goddamnit!!!!!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Whitney McShane, Guidance Counselor

Whitney McShane, Guidance Counselor

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“A sixth-grader came into my guidance counselor office the other day and said she thinks she is experiencing gender dysphoria and wanted my advice. Fortunately, I know my rights, and so I said, my advice to you is that you are trying to groom me, and if you persist I will have you arrested. I’d hate for any other guidance counselor to be traumatized and almost groomed into manhood by an 11-year-old like I was on that terrible day.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Colin Lake, Sales Manager

Colin Lake, Sales Manager

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“I think trans people are icky, but I’m actually liberal and have always voted for Democrats, so I think I should be excused from this slideshow.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Dana Henderson, IT Expert

Dana Henderson, IT Expert

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“If the trans community can get to Dilbert, then none of us are safe.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Mike Pence, Former Vice President

Mike Pence, Former Vice President

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“I believe it’s God’s will that a man has an outside pee pee.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Peter McLeod, General Manager

Peter McLeod, General Manager

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“Trans people will only groom children into becoming comfortable expressing their authentic selves.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tom Galloway, City Planner

Tom Galloway, City Planner

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“If all of these sexually confused teens feel empowered to define themselves on their own terms, then they won’t need me complimenting their bodies in online forums anymore.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Vince Dillon, Contractor

Vince Dillon, Contractor

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“You know what, I just realized I don’t even know what trans people are, but I’m sure I’ll begin hating them more effectively once I figure it out.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Tucker Carlson, Fox News Anchor

Tucker Carlson, Fox News Anchor

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“You expect me to not only remember every idiotic thing I blurt out to incite hateful rage among my viewers but also invent some impossible logic to defend it? Fat chance.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN)

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN)

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“It’s my job as an elected representative to reflect my constituents’ prejudices.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Nicki Larson, Lawyer

Nicki Larson, Lawyer

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“You’re telling me I’m just supposed to keep to myself and not worry about something that doesn’t affect me at all? Then what am I supposed to think about, the environment?”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Cryus McFarland, Distillery Operator

Cryus McFarland, Distillery Operator

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“It’s not really so much trans people themselves, it’s more that I’m an unrelenting ball of hatred, and will direct that hatred wherever I’m told.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Robert Galbraith, Author

Robert Galbraith, Author

Image for article titled Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“Just wanted you to know my pen names are TERFs, too.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Back To Homepage...

Back To Homepage...

Conservatives Explain Why They Are Homeschooling Their Kids

Worst Things To Say To Someone With Road Rage

Signs You May Be Addicted To Sex

Back To Homepage

Advertisement