Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

“A sixth-grader came into my guidance counselor office the other day and said she thinks she is experiencing gender dysphoria and wanted my advice. Fortunately, I know my rights, and so I said, my advice to you is that you are trying to groom me, and if you persist I will have you arrested. I’d hate for any other guidance counselor to be traumatized and almost groomed into manhood by an 11-year-old like I was on that terrible day.”