Conservatives Defend Their Anti-Trans Bigotry

Following the recent increase in hateful rhetoric towards transgender people, The Onion asked conservatives to defend their anti-trans bigotry and this is what they said.
Jeremy Clift, Financial Analyst
“For thousands of years, humanity only had one gender, and that was enough.”
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)
“As much as I deny the Holocaust, nothing would bring me more joy than to one day start my own.”
Jessica Martinez, Journalist
“Where would we be as a country if we didn’t take every non-issue and turn it into a culture war?”
James Chavez, Statistician
“I heard they can fly and that scares me.”
Beth Lawrence, Telemarketer
“In fairness, I am bigoted against way more people than just trans people.”
J.K. Rowling, Author
“I’m doing everything in my power to put an end to Harry Potter adults, and I’m somehow the bad guy?”
Shana Donahue, Doctor
“I have been forced at gunpoint by thousands of teenagers I’ve never seen before to gender-reassignment surgeries, and I’m so tired now that I don’t think there should be any more.”
Alissa Benton, Tennis Coach
“What if I am in a public bathroom and I run out of toilet paper and I get down on my hands and knees and reach under the stall to grab toilet paper from the next stall over without checking if anyone’s even in there and I reach my hand in and grab a penis? What if that happens to me?”
Natalie White, Ice Cream Parlor Owner
“Male and female ice cream should be kept separate, goddamnit!!!!!”
Whitney McShane, Guidance Counselor
“A sixth-grader came into my guidance counselor office the other day and said she thinks she is experiencing gender dysphoria and wanted my advice. Fortunately, I know my rights, and so I said, my advice to you is that you are trying to groom me, and if you persist I will have you arrested. I’d hate for any other guidance counselor to be traumatized and almost groomed into manhood by an 11-year-old like I was on that terrible day.”
Colin Lake, Sales Manager
“I think trans people are icky, but I’m actually liberal and have always voted for Democrats, so I think I should be excused from this slideshow.”
Dana Henderson, IT Expert
“If the trans community can get to Dilbert, then none of us are safe.”
Mike Pence, Former Vice President
“I believe it’s God’s will that a man has an outside pee pee.”
Peter McLeod, General Manager
“Trans people will only groom children into becoming comfortable expressing their authentic selves.”
Tom Galloway, City Planner
“If all of these sexually confused teens feel empowered to define themselves on their own terms, then they won’t need me complimenting their bodies in online forums anymore.”
Vince Dillon, Contractor
“You know what, I just realized I don’t even know what trans people are, but I’m sure I’ll begin hating them more effectively once I figure it out.”
Tucker Carlson, Fox News Anchor
“You expect me to not only remember every idiotic thing I blurt out to incite hateful rage among my viewers but also invent some impossible logic to defend it? Fat chance.”
Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN)
“It’s my job as an elected representative to reflect my constituents’ prejudices.”
Nicki Larson, Lawyer
“You’re telling me I’m just supposed to keep to myself and not worry about something that doesn’t affect me at all? Then what am I supposed to think about, the environment?”
Cryus McFarland, Distillery Operator
“It’s not really so much trans people themselves, it’s more that I’m an unrelenting ball of hatred, and will direct that hatred wherever I’m told.”
Robert Galbraith, Author
“Just wanted you to know my pen names are TERFs, too.”