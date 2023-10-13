Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

With their large populations of unhoused people, minorities, and gays, liberal enclaves like New York and San Francisco have never been more dangerous to real, red-blooded Americans. The Onion asked conservatives to explain how they survive in the hellholes that are woke cities, and this is what they said.

Hazel Calwell, Dental Hygienist

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“I preemptively pepper spray everyone sitting next to me on public transit.”

Carl Herrera, Mechanic

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“I installed a Brita to filter out all of the wokeness from our tap water.”

Wendy Marks, Financial Analyst

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“I never go below the 10th floor of any building I’m in, and I only travel by helicopter.”

Stacy Olsen, Pharmaceutical Researcher

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“Carry a decoy wallet, drive a decoy car, and bring a decoy family.”

Susan Martin, Baker

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“I eat all the cake before the gay couples get their chance to order it for their wedding.”

Jorge Rivera, Rideshare Driver

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“When I get too stressed, I squeeze the locket containing a photo of Tucker Carlson that I always keep in my pocket.”

Hank Lewis, Farmer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“I have actually never set foot in a place with more than 5,000 people, but that just makes me more of an expert on how dangerous they all are.”

Brett Gazon, Police Officer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“It’s actually not that hard if you have like-minded work friends.”

Harrison Barr, Construction Worker

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“Years of tae kwon do classes have prepared me to roundhouse kick any man, woman, or child I suspect might be a drug addict.”

Mary Postman, Restaurant Manager

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“Assuming a crouched position allows my chitinous exoskeleton to protect my fleshy underbelly.”

Sheila Dawson, Homemaker

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“I always make my kids’ lunches myself in case their school tries to sneak CRT into the cafeteria food.”

Peter Jones, Factory Worker

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“I refuse to be potty-trained so I don’t have to share a bathroom with a trans person.”

Daniel Pratt, Car Mechanic

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“Fire. The most important thing is fire. You’d think it was food, but far more conservatives die from exposure to the elements.”

Brianna McKay, Retail Manager

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“If you need to make an escape, always remember that homeless people can climb faster than they can run.”

Andy Thomas, Podcaster

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“I can’t describe it. The living conditions in Concord, New Hampshire are beyond imagination.”

Wade Irving, Retired

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“I burned down my house so rioters can never do it themselves.”

Katy Long, Stay-At-Home Mom

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“Christian podcasts and cognitive dissonance.”

Bruce Garrison, Dairy Farmer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain How They Survive In Woke Cities

“I stay safe by living thousands of miles away and spitting exaggerated claims from afar.”

