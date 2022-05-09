“Free speech is getting to say the N-word, or any racial slur, without fear of demonization or persecution.”
Rep. Louie Gohmert
Rep. Louie Gohmert
Rush Limbaugh
Rush Limbaugh
“Free speech means that it is completely within someone’s constitutional rights to say that I developed my fatal lung cancer from licking dogs’ assholes.”
Laura Ingraham
Laura Ingraham
“The constitutional right to say anything you want, as long as it’s in English.”
Elon Musk
Elon Musk
“An excuse to make more money and exert more power and influence under the guise of civic duty.”
Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis
“Not exactly sure. Guess we’ll just start prosecuting people and see what shakes out.”
Jordan Peterson
Jordan Peterson
“I get my college campus speaking fee in cash, up front.”
Victoria Akins
Victoria Akins
“When Republicans are fully in power, you’ll be provided with a list of acceptable words and phrases.”
Ben Shapiro
Ben Shapiro
“The question you’re asking me right now is a bad faith question. And let me tell you why it’s bad faith. Because the question that you’re asking, in the way that you’re asking it, is diametrically opposed to the good faith version of the question, and there is a good faith version of the question, but in order to define the difference between the good faith and bad faith versions of the question, first we have to find the definition for…”
Kellyanne Conway
Kellyanne Conway
“Americans have the right to compare things to the Holocaust without worrying about the gestapo coming after them.”
Dinesh D’Souza
Dinesh D’Souza
“Free speech is a concept rooted in liberal secrecy with nefarious implications for America and indeed democracy itself.”
George W. Bush
George W. Bush
“When I think of free speech, I think of a cage filled with protestors 10 miles from wherever I’m standing.”
Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert
“When you think about it, a barrel’s kind of like the gun’s mouth, and the bullets, its words.”
Noah Franks
Noah Franks
“Free speech means I can disagree with you, and you can disagree with me, and then you lose your job teaching.”
Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson
“Here’s the thing they will never tell you: Words cannot be used to express incorrect ideas. You can’t say a sentence that isn’t true. That’s what liberals hate to admit, but know deep down is incontrovertible.”
Dan Crenshaw
Dan Crenshaw
“It’s when you get to tell the guy at the bowling alley that you bowled a 294, and the only reason you didn’t bowl a 300 is because one of the pins was broken and wouldn’t go down sometimes, and he has to agree with you that you got robbed by the bowling alley.”
Neil Gorsuch
Neil Gorsuch
“Free speech is a sacred union between one man and one woman.”
Sean Hannity
Sean Hannity
“It means I am beholden to no one, aside from the FCC, sponsors, network, my wife, our HOA, and Donald Trump.”
Ted Cruz
Ted Cruz
“Have you asked any liberals? Because my answer is the opposite of whatever they said.”
Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr.
“I can’t wait until my father is reelected and we never have to answer this question again.”
Mike Pence
Mike Pence
“Freedom of speech must be protected, unless that speech uses the Lord’s name in vain. In that case, I believe the perpetrator should be stoned.”
Sarah Palin
Sarah Palin
“You wouldn’t question my commitment to free speech if you knew the things I said to Bristol when she got pregnant.”
Peter Thiel
Peter Thiel
“Freedom of speech? I’d probably pay $100 billion in an all-stock deal and take it private.”
Gina Carano
Gina Carano
“I just want to shoot the aliens again.”
Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi
“Free speech means being able to share any insider stock tip with a sitting member of Congress without fear of punishment.”
Donald Trump
Donald Trump
“Chugga chugga chugga, choo choo! Wee-ooo, wee-oo! Pop pop pop pop pop! Beeeeeeep! Ka-boom! But you can say words, too.”