With the FBI’s investigation of the former president continuing to heat up, The Onion asked conservatives what they would do if Donald Trump is prosecuted.
Isla Weingarten (Laboratory Technician)
“Probably just make lunch for the kids and go about my day. You realize what a small percentage of absolute psychos care enough about stuff like this to disrupt their own lives, right?”
Eleanor Tibbits (Diving Instructor)
“Get killed in the next Capitol riot.”
Cheryl Brooks (Stay-At-Home Mom)
“I likely won’t hear about it for a while, as my husband decides what information from the outside world I should have access to.”
Gus Dempsey (Unemployed)
“Simple. I’ll get a law degree, pass the Bar, become a judge, get appointed to a federal seat, hear the case, and exonerate him. It’s the perfect plan.”
Tammy Stephens (Factory Worker)
“I’ll lick a lightbulb. I don’t know why. It just feels right.”
Ray McGuiness (Consultant)
“Watch a bunch of YouTube videos about what an injustice it is and whine a lot to my wife.”
Earl Lewin (Carpenter)
“Probably waste a couple weekends practicing in a militia and then get bored of it when football season gets going.”
Rudy Giuliani (Attorney)
“I will quickly abscond to rural Canada and live out my days inside of a moose corpse.”
Thomas Hunt (Accountant)
“Get all red-faced and fall down, just beating my hands against the ground and yelling until they stop prosecuting him.”
Eric Trump (Businessman)
“I’ve been hiding in the walls of the White House for years waiting for this moment. Just say the word.”
Jim Pearson (Plumber)
“I would have to face reality and accept that Trump is a perfect, morally upstanding leader and the Justice Department is a cabal of pedophiles out to get him.”
Marjorie Taylor Greene (U.S. Representative)
“I’ll use the pandemonium to kill a few Jews without anyone realizing.”
Charlotte Price (Judge)
“For the right price, I’ll take care of it.”
Ginni Thomas (Attorney)
“I’ll probably text a few people.”
Frank Chappelle (Park Ranger)
“Cry. Just weep for a thousand years. The tears will flow out of me like a long, steady rain. I will climb to the top of the mountain and yell, ‘WHEREFORE MY PRESIDENT?’ I will rend my garments. I will carve his name into my wrists and I will embrace the pain. I will search within my home for any medicine I can take in abundance that will finally absolve me of my guilty life. I will blame myself for allowing the president, MY president, to suffer untold horrors at the long arm of our sick and twisted law. I will never recover.”
Ivanka Trump (Businesswoman)
“Kill Jared, kill the kids, and then kill myself.”
Nathaniel Hanrahan (Firefighter)
“My hose can probably squirt all the way to D.C. from here. No lawyer’s going to want to sit in a courtroom all day in a dripping wet suit.”
Cyndi Stratford (Copywriter)
“I’ll follow the example of Voltaire and publish my scathing dissent in the Journal des sçavans.”
Nancy Pelosi (Speaker of the House)
“Well, like most U.S. elites who commit many of the same financial crimes Trump does, I’ll probably start to worry I’ll also be held accountable someday.”
Grayson Chatham (Programmer)
“I say I’ll do stuff like burn down the capitol but in reality, I’ll do nothing, because this is just an identity that I take on to feel like I belong.”
Valerie White (Travel Agent)
“Maybe that will finally be the moment I begin self reflecting, wondering if I’ve been brainwashed by decades of sensational conservative cable news and hyper-reactive online echo chambers into supporting a dangerous psychopath. Probably not though.”
Abraham Lincoln (Former President)
“Okay, just to explain this for all the shitheads out there one more time: Just because I was in the Republican party doesn’t mean I’m conservative. It is a very different party today than it was when I was alive, and you wouldn’t think you have to keep repeating that to these fuckers, but guess what, you do! I mean, sure, if I were alive now, I’d probably be considered pretty conservative by today’s standards, but times change. Anyway, I’ll probably remain dead.”