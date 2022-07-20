For some conservatives, no school can be “anti-woke” enough. The Onion asked right-wing Americans why they are homeschooling their kids, and this is what they said.
Phil Briance (Lab Technician)
“Schools are funded by taxes, taxation is theft, and I’ll be damned if I let my own children steal from me.”
Nelson Marsh (Mine Safety Engineer)
“If I can keep my kid from knowing Black people exist until he’s 18, he might just turn out okay.”
Esther Greenleaf (Stay-At-Home Mom)
“Husband forbids his wives and children from leaving the Great Compound lest we fall prey to outside treachery. It’s better this way.”
Scott Williamsen (Bartender)
“The final straw was opening up my kid’s grammar book and seeing a whole section about pronouns.”
Asa Hutchinson (Arkansas Governor)
“The public schools in Arkansas are a disgrace.”
Wes Palumbo (Audio Engineer)
“I’ll never allow my child to learn something I don’t already know.”
Buck Wheatley (Pest Control Specialist)
“There’s nothing they can learn in school that I can’t explain incoherently.”
Cary Hildman (Chiropractor)
“One day, my daughter came home from kindergarten and showed me a sketch of her holding hands with another girl. I de-enrolled her right on the spot. Turns out the girl in the drawing was supposed to be me, but I stand by my decision.”
Anna Kerr (Pastry Chef)
“I won’t subject my son to a school where they only say the Pledge of Allegiance once a day.”
George Sherwood (Landscaper)
“It’s what I told the judge in truancy court.”
Brian McAdams (Investment Banker)
“My 8-year-old learns best when Tucker Carlson is yelling in the background.”
Randall Carter (Carpet Salesman)
“Go ahead and try to find a school teacher who knows more than me about commercial and residential carpets.”
Georgia Stoltz (Masseuse)
“You can start your school year in October and then buy all the school supplies at a discount! It’s fucking genius!”
Barb Eastman (Realtor)
“I used to drop my kid off at school, and they’d come home knowing about fractions or something. How’d that happen? Why wasn’t someone watching?”
Brian Salamone (Forklift Operator)
“Getting to eat lunch every day was making them entitled.”
Caitlin O’Rourke (Teacher)
“I’ve seen the damage someone like me can do in the classroom.”
Henry Hawthorne (Entrepreneur)
“Thanks to the flexibility that homeschooling provides, my kids can work longer hours at my steel mill.”
Lucy Monroe (Payroll Specialist)
“I ostracized all of my adult friends and needed someone to talk to during the day.”
Marcia Henderson (Grocer)
“Most schools in our district barely touch on Henderson family history these days.”
Shawn Gordon (Police Officer)
“I just can’t trust the public school system to keep up with my child’s advanced levels of indoctrination.”
Gabby Flaherty (Project Manager)
“I thought being around kids her own age all day was bad for her social development.”
Kelly Jenkins (Blogger)
“There’s so much more opportunity for content creation when we have the whole day together.”
Stuart Corley (Dentist)
“If my kid’s going to get shot in class, I’d rather it be from me.”