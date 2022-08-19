Since Mar-a-Lago was raided on Aug. 8, 2022, the FBI has fielded an unprecedented number of threats against its personnel and property. The Onion asked conservatives why they do not trust the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and this is what they said.
Cindy Martinez (Homemaker)
“How can we trust an agency that won’t even drag Hillary Clinton out of her home and execute her in the street?”
Heidi McCoy (Botanist)
“They work for the government, unlike regular police.”
Nate Porter (Personal Trainer)
“They think they can just show up whenever they want and lawfully execute a warrant.”
Raymond Hogan (Truck Driver)
“There’s no FBI in the Bible.”
Lisa Rodriguez (NSA Agent)
“They hog all the good microphones.”
Qadir Sulemani (Muslim Cleric)
“They know everything about me but share nothing of themselves.”
Sarah Leach (CIA Agent)
“I’m afraid I can’t tell you that.”
Simon Walsh (Tour Guide)
“‘Bureau’ sounds Mexican.”
Sara Haslam (Vet Tech)
“Not shadowy enough.”
Raj Patel (Computer Engineer)
“How does confiscating top-secret documents from an unsecured location in the home of an erratic, senile old man make us any safer?”
Flynn Chapman (Dentist)
“A coercive and deadly apparatus of the state, especially one tasked with enforcing a code of law that is already nothing but the vagaries of political self-preservation, should always be feared when it targets white people.”
Josh Siemens (Banker)
“I’m a hardcore State Department fan.”
Wendy Costello (Pilot)
“I’ll never forgive them for assassinating the original Big Bird.”
Charles Kincaid (Ice Cream Truck Driver)
“They still haven’t caught me, after I’ve left so many clues.”
Marcus Adams (Physical Therapist)
“Every day criminals go unpunished while the FBI uses my tax dollars to buy themselves a bunch of fancy windbreakers.”
Andrew Giles (Contractor)
“The federal government is corrupt from top to bottom, with the exception of like five or six mailmen.”
Eric Trump (Businessman)
“They broke into our home in the middle of the night and murdered my father in cold blood.”
Dan Wright (Barber)
“Look, I’m just telling you what Fox News told me I think now.”