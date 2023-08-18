Conservatives Explain Why They Love 'Rich Men North Of Richmond' Singer Oliver Anthony

Opinion

Conservatives Explain Why They Love 'Rich Men North Of Richmond' Singer Oliver Anthony

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

Country singer Oliver Anthony made waves across the music industry when his song “Rich Men North Of Richmond,” which contains lyrics that appear to be veiled allusions to QAnon conspiracy theories, recently went viral. The Onion asked right-wingers why they love Anthony’s controversial song so much, and this is what they said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Daniel Lewis, Farmer

Daniel Lewis, Farmer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

“He speaks for me and millions of others who don’t want to think too deeply about why everything’s so messed up.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jennifer Chimpton, EMT

Jennifer Chimpton, EMT

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

“He understands how both rich and poor people are somehow to blame for my problems.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Derek Publius, Welder

Derek Publius, Welder

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

“It’s about time someone stuck it to all those fat cats in Glen Allen, Virginia.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Steven Noel, Miner

Steven Noel, Miner

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

“He said what my job is.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Brian Achane, Restroom Attendant

Brian Achane, Restroom Attendant

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

“I also look down on fat people despite being overweight.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Veronica Perez, Doctor

Veronica Perez, Doctor

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

“If Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh like it, you know it’s a real working-class anthem.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rick King, Construction Worker

Rick King, Construction Worker

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

“He seems like the kind of guy you could boycott a beer with.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Eric Tanner, Carpenter

Eric Tanner, Carpenter

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

“Finally someone’s calling out Jeffrey Epstein for being a bad guy.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Walt McBride, Ceramicist

Walt McBride, Ceramicist

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

“He gives a voice to regular people like me suffering under the yoke of Washington elites and short, fat people.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Melanie Rhodes, Waitress

Melanie Rhodes, Waitress

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

“Until I heard his song, I was this close to blaming my boss for paying me so little.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Billy Hurt, Police Officer

Billy Hurt, Police Officer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

“I was desperate for a new jam after totally playing out that song about sundown towns.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Alexa Bullock, Accountant

Alexa Bullock, Accountant

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

“It’s the only song I’ve ever heard in my entire life, so I have nothing else to compare it to.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Ghislaine Maxwell, Prison Inmate

Ghislaine Maxwell, Prison Inmate

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

“I like his lyric about leaving Jeffrey Epstein alone. We definitely need to investigate it less.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

“He’s not Jewish or Muslim.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Nancy Waggoner, Retired

Nancy Waggoner, Retired

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

“I’m just so thrilled that reactionary conservatism has finally penetrated country music.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Isaiah Cummings, County Clerk

Isaiah Cummings, County Clerk

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

“Blond hair and red beard is the kind of ultra-white combo I can trust.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Jeff Fields, Interior Designer

Jeff Fields, Interior Designer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Love &#39;Rich Men North Of Richmond&#39; Singer Oliver Anthony

“I don’t have any talent either.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?

The Onion’s Interview With Mike Pence

White People Explain Why Diversity Initiatives Are Discriminatory

Homepage

Advertisement