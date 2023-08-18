Conservatives Explain Why They Love 'Rich Men North Of Richmond' Singer Oliver Anthony

Country singer Oliver Anthony made waves across the music industry when his song “Rich Men North Of Richmond,” which contains lyrics that appear to be veiled allusions to QAnon conspiracy theories, recently went viral. The Onion asked right-wingers why they love Anthony’s controversial song so much, and this is what they said.
Daniel Lewis, Farmer
“He speaks for me and millions of others who don’t want to think too deeply about why everything’s so messed up.”
Jennifer Chimpton, EMT
“He understands how both rich and poor people are somehow to blame for my problems.”
Derek Publius, Welder
“It’s about time someone stuck it to all those fat cats in Glen Allen, Virginia.”
Steven Noel, Miner
“He said what my job is.”
Brian Achane, Restroom Attendant
“I also look down on fat people despite being overweight.”
Veronica Perez, Doctor
“If Ben Shapiro and Matt Walsh like it, you know it’s a real working-class anthem.”
Rick King, Construction Worker
“He seems like the kind of guy you could boycott a beer with.”
Eric Tanner, Carpenter
“Finally someone’s calling out Jeffrey Epstein for being a bad guy.”
Walt McBride, Ceramicist
“He gives a voice to regular people like me suffering under the yoke of Washington elites and short, fat people.”
Melanie Rhodes, Waitress
“Until I heard his song, I was this close to blaming my boss for paying me so little.”
Billy Hurt, Police Officer
“I was desperate for a new jam after totally playing out that song about sundown towns.”
Alexa Bullock, Accountant
“It’s the only song I’ve ever heard in my entire life, so I have nothing else to compare it to.”
Ghislaine Maxwell, Prison Inmate
“I like his lyric about leaving Jeffrey Epstein alone. We definitely need to investigate it less.”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)
“He’s not Jewish or Muslim.”
Nancy Waggoner, Retired
“I’m just so thrilled that reactionary conservatism has finally penetrated country music.”
Isaiah Cummings, County Clerk
“Blond hair and red beard is the kind of ultra-white combo I can trust.”
Jeff Fields, Interior Designer
“I don’t have any talent either.”