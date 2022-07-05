The recent Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has shed light on a stark partisan divide on a woman’s right to choose. Here are what conservatives across the country are saying about why they oppose abortion rights.
“Pregnancy is more exciting when you might die!”
Ron DeSantis (Florida Governor)
“The Prophecy foretells of a boy to be born in this very year who will one day avenge my death, and there’s no way I’m going to let anything stop that.”
Josie Aguilar (Surveyor)
“My faith teaches me that women are disposable incubators.”
Wendy Jackson (Lawyer)
“Everyone should have the same opportunities that I had to resent and neglect their children.”
Randall Kleiner (Bus Driver)
“No reason.”
Mitch McConnell (Senator)
“It’s Republicans’ best shot to secure the prenatal vote in the midterms.”
Thomas Blackstone (Day Trader)
“I got stood up at prom by a woman 35 years ago.”
Ken Toya (Principal)
“I don’t believe a doctor should touch a woman down there without being married to her first.”
Wendy Carlson (Accountant)
“Women need to take responsibility for the consequences of men’s actions.”
Cynthia Shaw (Teacher)
“Sex without the risk of completely ruining your life just wouldn’t feel as good.”
Donna Hayworth (Marketing Manager)
“My weird interpretation of the Bible says Jesus is going to come back as a baby.”
Dillon Pittman (Welder)
“Life is fucking hell, and it begins at conception.”
Bruce Fredrickson (Fashion Designer)
“Orphanages need this to survive.”
Evan Pollard (Ghost)
“I was aborted, and now I’m subjected to an eternity of wandering these haunted halls.”
Trudy McAllister (Concierge)
“I was actually fervently pro-choice until a single, well-placed billboard of a fetus instantly changed my entire worldview.”
Garret Tortz (Electrician)
“I wouldn’t go so far as to say I ‘oppose abortion.’ I just hate women and want them to suffer.”
Brian Kilmeade (Fox News Host)
It’s what the teleprompter tells me to say.
Erica Jones (Nurse)
“Eh, I was just running out of people to hurt and figured women would do.”
Brandon Clifford (Forklift Operator)
“Each and every fertilized egg is a potential woman for us to someday oppress.”