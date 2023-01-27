Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose An AP African American History Course

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently blocked an Advanced Placement African American history course from public schools. The Onion asked conservatives why they oppose an AP African American history course, and this is what they said.
Steven Harrison (Industrial Engineer)
Steven Harrison (Industrial Engineer)
“I’m really just in it for the regressive tax cuts and slashes to social safety nets, but this is good cover.”
Ben Shapiro (Podcaster)
Ben Shapiro (Podcaster)
“Gotta fill up 10 hours of content every week somehow.”
Randall Booth (Bank Teller)
Randall Booth (Bank Teller)
“Since neither party is remotely interested in pursuing policies that actually help Black people, Republicans have to do something to differentiate themselves.”
Jared Thune (Physical Therapist)
Jared Thune (Physical Therapist)
“I’m actually fine with AP African American history as long as it’s taught at the segregated school.”
Bobby Perez (Insurance Agent)
Bobby Perez (Insurance Agent)
“Who knows what that AP could stand for? It’s suspicious.”
Pauline Walters (High School Teacher)
Pauline Walters (High School Teacher)
“The only teacher at this school who isn’t overloaded with courses is the racist P.E. teacher. I figure it’s better to not have the class at all than let him control that narrative.”
Rachel Schmidt (Loan Officer)
Rachel Schmidt (Loan Officer)
“I’m banking on the idea that if we fail to learn from history, we’re doomed to repeat it.”
Chris Petway (Camera Operator)
Chris Petway (Camera Operator)
“It’s nothing against Black people. I oppose bettering oneself in all forms.”
Amanda Fitz (Registered Nurse)
Amanda Fitz (Registered Nurse)
“Look, we can’t be going around humanizing every race that thinks they’re something more than an animal, okay?”
Tim Scott (Senator)
Tim Scott (Senator)
“If I had learned a truthful and authentic account of Black history in high school, I probably wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Tara Collins (Sales Associate)
Tara Collins (Sales Associate)
“The course features James Baldwin’s Giovanni’s Room, when we all know his classic is Go Tell It On The Mountain.”
Jack Bradshaw (Engineer)
Jack Bradshaw (Engineer)
“I am worried Black people have more history than me, and I don’t want to find out whether I’m right.”
Leona Stafford (Landscaper)
Leona Stafford (Landscaper)
“This is a key step in finally eliminating American history altogether.”
Monica Avery (College Admissions Officer)
Monica Avery (College Admissions Officer)
“And have to read a bunch of fucking admissions essays from white high school applicants about how taking an AP African American history class “opened their eyes to their own privilege”? Absolutely not.”
William Froberg (Pharmacist)
William Froberg (Pharmacist)
“Muhammad Ali was white, and I won’t hear anything different.”
Allan Berger (Geography Teacher)
Allan Berger (Geography Teacher)
“I oppose the interdisciplinary nature of courses like AP African American history that combine multiple fields of study like literature, political science, and geography, thereby forcing geography to share the spotlight with these lesser disciplines. I will not see students inculcated with some fractured and frankly offensive perspective that geography does not trump everything else! It’s geography or nothing, goddammit!”
James Chowder (Welder)
James Chowder (Welder)
“This is all part of the woke mob’s insistence on brainwashing the youth with things like ‘classes,’ ‘books,’ and ‘school.’”
Ned Franklin (Electrician)
Ned Franklin (Electrician)
“I don’t think kids should learn anything until college. And I also think they should skip college and go into a trade.”
José Galeano (Restaurant Owner)
José Galeano (Restaurant Owner)
“What’s next? AP History History?”
Joe Williams (General Contractor)
Joe Williams (General Contractor)
“It’s nothing more than an elaborate ruse to trick my kids into showing up to school in blackface.”
Marc Sandoval (Finance)
Marc Sandoval (Finance)
“Buy! Buy! Buy! Sell! Sell! Sell! Just kidding. We don’t really say that. Anyway, it’s because I am a member of an all-white secret society who wishes to remain in power.”
Mandy Greenfelt (High School Teacher)
Mandy Greenfelt (High School Teacher)
“All of our textbooks are required to have been published before the civil rights movement.”
You’ve Made It This Far...
You’ve Made It This Far...
Conservatives Explain What Free Speech Means To Them
Conservatives Explain How Woke Culture Is Destroying America
Restaurant Customers Explain Why They Refuse To Tip