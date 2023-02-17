Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

Politics

Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

In the wake of Republicans across the country passing legislation to ban the performances, the Onion asked conservatives why they oppose drag shows and this is what they said.

Advertisement

Frank Jones, Pastor

Frank Jones, Pastor

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“I oppose any type of community that could give my gay son the love and support that I refuse to ever give him.”

Advertisement

Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida

Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“I just think no one will ever be able to do it as well as Divine.”

Advertisement

Vicky Pagano, Bank Teller

Vicky Pagano, Bank Teller

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“If men start wearing dresses, next thing you know women will be wearing them too.”

Advertisement

Ben Detjen, High School Football Coach

Ben Detjen, High School Football Coach

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“Half my guys left to try out for the varsity drag team.”

Advertisement

Kevin Fioroni, Tax Specialist

Kevin Fioroni, Tax Specialist

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“I went to a show once, and it was incredible. She had a voice like an angel. Sounded exactly like Whitney Houston. When I found out afterward that she had been lip-syncing, I felt completely betrayed.”

Advertisement

Stuart Morey, Chemical Engineer

Stuart Morey, Chemical Engineer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“I don’t like it when men wear clothes.”

Advertisement

Kaitlyn Jimenez, Economics Professor

Kaitlyn Jimenez, Economics Professor

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“My life is miserable, colorless, gray, and every reminder that other people are out there enjoying themselves is like a dagger through my heart.”

Advertisement

Jonathan Perez, Welder

Jonathan Perez, Welder

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“Material Girl isn’t even that good of a song.”

Advertisement

Betsy Murphy, Homemaker

Betsy Murphy, Homemaker

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“I’m just against self-expression in general.”

Advertisement

Simon Naylor, Camera Operator

Simon Naylor, Camera Operator

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“Drag shows make me feel like I’m not pretty, and when I feel ugly I get mad, and when I get mad I hurt people. Better just to avoid it entirely.”

Advertisement

Patricia Flemming, Product Manager

Patricia Flemming, Product Manager

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“Drag queens are always showing these things called ‘books’ to my children and are clearly grooming them to read.”

Advertisement

Stephanie Howe, Carpenter

Stephanie Howe, Carpenter

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

If I can’t serve cunt, nobody can.”

Advertisement

Rhonda Dowell, Real Estate Agent

Rhonda Dowell, Real Estate Agent

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“Drag shows are sexual in nature, and children shouldn’t be exposed to anything sexual except movies, television shows, advertising, and the internet.”

Advertisement

Wayne Strong, Building Supervisor

Wayne Strong, Building Supervisor

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“Death is terrifying and it’s easier to fixate on this than think about how I’ll disappear someday.”

Advertisement

Shayla Dorsey, Casino Owner

Shayla Dorsey, Casino Owner

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“There aren’t really any information or statistics out there suggesting this is a problem, but I just have a gut feeling that some facts exist supporting my hatred of drag brunches.”

Advertisement

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Arkansas Governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Arkansas Governor

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“I’m sick of people stopping me on the street and asking if I was on Drag Race.”

Advertisement

Terry Hobson, Payroll Clerk

Terry Hobson, Payroll Clerk

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“My father died serving looks.”

Advertisement

Glenda Wilson, Real Estate Agent

Glenda Wilson, Real Estate Agent

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“The more popular they get, the more people are asking for homes with sizable performance spaces.”

Advertisement

Barry Winters, Hedge Fund Manager

Barry Winters, Hedge Fund Manager

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“They laughed off my idea for a big red lady named Marilyn Ketchup.”

Advertisement

Sandy Roberts, Waitress

Sandy Roberts, Waitress

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“I have even bigger hair than most of them and my tips are half as good. What gives?”

Advertisement

George Santos, Representative

George Santos, Representative

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

“The community’s toxic.”

Advertisement