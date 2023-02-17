Conservatives Explain Why They Oppose Drag Shows

In the wake of Republicans across the country passing legislation to ban the performances, the Onion asked conservatives why they oppose drag shows and this is what they said.
Frank Jones, Pastor
“I oppose any type of community that could give my gay son the love and support that I refuse to ever give him.”
Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida
“I just think no one will ever be able to do it as well as Divine.”
Vicky Pagano, Bank Teller
“If men start wearing dresses, next thing you know women will be wearing them too.”
Ben Detjen, High School Football Coach
“Half my guys left to try out for the varsity drag team.”
Kevin Fioroni, Tax Specialist
“I went to a show once, and it was incredible. She had a voice like an angel. Sounded exactly like Whitney Houston. When I found out afterward that she had been lip-syncing, I felt completely betrayed.”
Stuart Morey, Chemical Engineer
“I don’t like it when men wear clothes.”
Kaitlyn Jimenez, Economics Professor
“My life is miserable, colorless, gray, and every reminder that other people are out there enjoying themselves is like a dagger through my heart.”
Jonathan Perez, Welder
“Material Girl isn’t even that good of a song.”
Betsy Murphy, Homemaker
“I’m just against self-expression in general.”
Simon Naylor, Camera Operator
“Drag shows make me feel like I’m not pretty, and when I feel ugly I get mad, and when I get mad I hurt people. Better just to avoid it entirely.”
Patricia Flemming, Product Manager
“Drag queens are always showing these things called ‘books’ to my children and are clearly grooming them to read.”
Stephanie Howe, Carpenter
“If I can’t serve cunt, nobody can.”
Rhonda Dowell, Real Estate Agent
“Drag shows are sexual in nature, and children shouldn’t be exposed to anything sexual except movies, television shows, advertising, and the internet.”
Wayne Strong, Building Supervisor
“Death is terrifying and it’s easier to fixate on this than think about how I’ll disappear someday.”
Shayla Dorsey, Casino Owner
“There aren’t really any information or statistics out there suggesting this is a problem, but I just have a gut feeling that some facts exist supporting my hatred of drag brunches.”
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Arkansas Governor
“I’m sick of people stopping me on the street and asking if I was on Drag Race.”
Terry Hobson, Payroll Clerk
“My father died serving looks.”
Glenda Wilson, Real Estate Agent
“The more popular they get, the more people are asking for homes with sizable performance spaces.”
Barry Winters, Hedge Fund Manager
“They laughed off my idea for a big red lady named Marilyn Ketchup.”
Sandy Roberts, Waitress
“I have even bigger hair than most of them and my tips are half as good. What gives?”
George Santos, Representative
“The community’s toxic.”