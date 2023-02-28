Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

Far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) recently made headlines when she advocated for a “national divorce” of red and blue states. The Onion asked conservatives why they support secession, and this is what they said.
Lindsay Leonard, Realtor
“Someone on Fox News said ‘woke’ a lot, and I suddenly want nothing to do with Maryland.”
Holly Sorgen, Hair Stylist
“If blue states were a different country, it’d be much more exotic traveling to Michigan.”
Drew Huang, Stockbroker
“Are we supposed to know the reasons we do things?”
Alice Hernandez, Bus Driver
“Presumably, the red states would get alimony.”
Tim Burnett, Lawyer
“I’d be fine just seeing Guam on the weekends.”
Big Boy, Statue/Mascot
“In order for European ethnic groups to survive on their earned land and maintain the natural patriarchal order, secession is a necessary pivot. Otherwise, the white man will be forced to heel to a multi-ethnic, feminist, gender-fluid, globalist, and godless society that will reduce the European race to minority status. Sieg Heil!”
Margaret DeLong, Homemaker
“Just knowing San Francisco is only 1,500 miles away from me has me terrified to step out my door.”
Erin Sandersonm, Software Programmer
“Getting rid of Illinois would really shorten the drive to my mother’s house.”
Tucker Carlson, Fox News Host
“I’m pretty sure a red state will appoint me some kind of god-king.”
Simon Lu, Plastic Surgeon
“I have a sneaking suspicion that Vermont has been intimate with Canada.”
Nora Carlson, Dietician
“It’s unfair for red states to bear the burden of receiving and spending more federal funds.”
Eleanor Reese, Hairdresser
“Oregon gives me the creeps.”
Genevieve Welch, Pharmaceutical Lobbyist
“Twice as many networking opportunities!”
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)
“It’s been 246 years, which is a long time for any relationship. I think red states are ready to explore the possibilities with polyamorous tantric sex gurus and personal trainers.”
Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC)
“I self-sabotage all my relationships, so this felt inevitable.”
Judy Kim, Chiropractor
“It just seems easier than trying to reason with the crazy liberals who want basic human rights.”
Sean Hannity, Fox News Host
“Wait, hold on, I still get to live in New York, right?”
