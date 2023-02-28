Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

Opinion

Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

Far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) recently made headlines when she advocated for a “national divorce” of red and blue states. The Onion asked conservatives why they support secession, and this is what they said.

Lindsay Leonard, Realtor

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

“Someone on Fox News said ‘woke’ a lot, and I suddenly want nothing to do with Maryland.”

Holly Sorgen, Hair Stylist

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

“If blue states were a different country, it’d be much more exotic traveling to Michigan.”

Drew Huang, Stockbroker

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

“Are we supposed to know the reasons we do things?”

Alice Hernandez, Bus Driver

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

“Presumably, the red states would get alimony.”

Tim Burnett, Lawyer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

“I’d be fine just seeing Guam on the weekends.”

Big Boy, Statue/Mascot

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

“In order for European ethnic groups to survive on their earned land and maintain the natural patriarchal order, secession is a necessary pivot. Otherwise, the white man will be forced to heel to a multi-ethnic, feminist, gender-fluid, globalist, and godless society that will reduce the European race to minority status. Sieg Heil!”

Margaret DeLong, Homemaker

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

“Just knowing San Francisco is only 1,500 miles away from me has me terrified to step out my door.”

Erin Sandersonm, Software Programmer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

“Getting rid of Illinois would really shorten the drive to my mother’s house.”

Tucker Carlson, Fox News Host

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

“I’m pretty sure a red state will appoint me some kind of god-king.”

Simon Lu, Plastic Surgeon

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

“I have a sneaking suspicion that Vermont has been intimate with Canada.”

Nora Carlson, Dietician

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

“It’s unfair for red states to bear the burden of receiving and spending more federal funds.”

Eleanor Reese, Hairdresser

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

“Oregon gives me the creeps.”

Genevieve Welch, Pharmaceutical Lobbyist

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

“Twice as many networking opportunities!”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

“It’s been 246 years, which is a long time for any relationship. I think red states are ready to explore the possibilities with polyamorous tantric sex gurus and personal trainers.”

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC)

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

“I self-sabotage all my relationships, so this felt inevitable.”

Judy Kim, Chiropractor

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

“It just seems easier than trying to reason with the crazy liberals who want basic human rights.”

Sean Hannity, Fox News Host

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why They Support ‘National Divorce’ Of Red, Blue States

“Wait, hold on, I still get to live in New York, right?”

You’ve Made It This Far...

