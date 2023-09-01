Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

Opinion

Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

As U.S. birth rates hit a record low, right wing pundits are urging Americans to do everything they can to avoid a “baby bust.” The Onion asked conservatives to explain why they believe American women should birth more babies, and this is what they said.

Tad Parker, Dentist

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

“Well, I’m certainly open to other ways of hampering their independence.”

Gunther Friedman, Preacher

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

“This compound ain’t gonna populate itself.”

Cassie Silva, Tattoo Artist

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

“I’ve been conditioned to believe I have no other function.”

Winnie Huang, Engineer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

“It’s probably too late to catch up with ants, but we simply must try.”

Kevin Flanaherty, Sales Associate

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

“The milk. It must flow.”

Larry Bloom, City Planner

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

“Frankly, we’re running out of people who agree with us.”

Randy Baker, Sheriff

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

“The more children we have in schools, the greater your chance someone else’s kid will get shot.”

Tim Lehman, Vice President Of Sales

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

“We can’t afford another bad quarter here at Little Tikes.”

Lori Cutler, Music Producer

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

“Once you’ve had one baby, that one needs a friend! Then that next one needs an enemy, which means you’ll need a fourth to be a peacemaker, unless the first one steps up to the task.”

Mikayla Trevors, Pet Psychologist

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

“It doesn’t make financial sense to spend $1,000 on a stroller if you’re only going to use it once.”

Lonnie Watts, Short-Order Cook

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

“The more we have, the harder it’ll be for liberals to steal them all.”

Cass Woolrich, Administrative Assistant

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

“Being a mother is the most important thing a woman without the fortitude to stage a military coup can do.”

Owen Addison, Contractor

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

“Who wouldn’t want to experience the miracle of raising a cheap labor.”

Ron Peterson, CEO

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

“Women will have to go on maternity leave, which makes it way easier to lay them off.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR)

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

“It’s a bandaid solution while we soften public opinion on sterilizing minorities.”

Peter Wright, Unemployed

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

“Well, what else are they doing?”

Erica Kim, Dental Hygienist

Image for article titled Conservatives Explain Why Women Should Have More Babies

“Childbirth is a respectable cause of death.”

You’ve Made It This Far...

