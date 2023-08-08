Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

Opinion

Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

In the wake of America’s surprise ouster from the Women’s World Cup, conservatives have reacted with scorn for the U.S. Soccer Team. Here are some of their strongest responses to the loss.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 24

Patrick Flannery, Statistician

Patrick Flannery, Statistician

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“Women should be at home with the children while their husbands compete on the U.S. national women’s team.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 24

Christian Porter, Electrician

Christian Porter, Electrician

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“Leave it to women to lose a sport that I refuse to watch.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 24

Joseph Knight, Welder

Joseph Knight, Welder

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“I’m rooting for Morocco anyway.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 24

Karl Franklin, Public Speaking Coach

Karl Franklin, Public Speaking Coach

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“The U.S. women’s soccer team would have won if it were made up entirely of obedient, pregnant tradwives.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 24

Joseph Pham, City Planner

Joseph Pham, City Planner

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“Abe Lincoln had blue hair, too, and that’s why he got shot in the head.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 24

Lisa McLeod, Hairstylist

Lisa McLeod, Hairstylist

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“These women think it’s okay to be running around kicking soccer balls when they should be in the home raising their soccer balls.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 24

Bruno Studs, Rancher

Bruno Studs, Rancher

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“I’m torn. I love America, but I hate women.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 24

Hillary Clinton, Former U.S. Secretary of State

Hillary Clinton, Former U.S. Secretary of State

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“This never would have happened if I were president.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 24

Michael Dehr, Sales Consultant

Michael Dehr, Sales Consultant

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“The most American team was Japan anyways.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 24

Tyrese Cambridge, Podcaster

Tyrese Cambridge, Podcaster

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“See, those women wouldn’t have lost if they hadn’t been too proud to put a man on defense.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 24

Marcia Campbell, Homemaker

Marcia Campbell, Homemaker

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“That’s what they get for wearing shorts instead of bloomers.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 24

Gregory Dunn, Delivery Driver

Gregory Dunn, Delivery Driver

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“I don’t want my daughter looking up to these women and thinking that one day she can do commercials for Chase mobile banking.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 24

Kris Webster, Business Analyst

Kris Webster, Business Analyst

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“It’s a sign that these women should spend less time on frivolous sports and more time trying to win the right to vote.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 24

Gino Lucce, Line Cook

Gino Lucce, Line Cook

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“They still could have taken off their tops and swung them around in a sad way.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 24

Nate Evers, IRS Agent

Nate Evers, IRS Agent

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“Not surprised that women were too stupid to pick the ball up with their hands.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 24

Thomas Nishank, Investor

Thomas Nishank, Investor

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“It’s not personal. I cheer for all women’s losses.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 24

Gordon Schultz, Retired

Gordon Schultz, Retired

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“This is all Coach Biden’s fault.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 24

Dennis Welton, Tutor

Dennis Welton, Tutor

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“No problem. I’ll send them death threats just the same.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 24

Leigh Iaboni, CNA

Leigh Iaboni, CNA

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“That’s what they get for having woke, radical views like Coca-Cola is the official partner of U.S. soccer.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 24

Teddy Saunders, Welder

Teddy Saunders, Welder

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“If it’s got a woman in it, I don’t want to watch it. Sports, porn, nothing.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 24

Donald Bettis, Professor

Donald Bettis, Professor

Image for article titled Conservatives React To The U.S. Soccer Team’s Loss

“If there’s one stereotype that’s true, it’s that lesbians are bad at sports.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 24

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Men Explain Why Women’s Yoga Pants Should Be Banned In Public

Failed Professional Sports Leagues

20 Women Throughout History And 5 From The Future

Back To Homepage

Advertisement

24 / 24