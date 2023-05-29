“How would you like it if you woke up and there was a PRIDE SHIRT around your WAIST? A shirt with a HORRIBLE WOKE SLOGAN like PRIDE wrapped around your WAIST near where your SMALL BENNY is located minding his own SMALL BENNY BUSINESS?! And you wake up and realize that your POOR SMALL BENNY is SIMPLY TOO CLOSE to the LICENTIOUS WAIST SHIRT, it is mere INCHES AWAY from touching it, how did the ICKY LUST WAIST SHIRT even get on me?? What am I doing lying on the cold hard tile floor of an ALBANY-AREA DICK’S SPORTING GOODS with LEWD RAINBOW PRIDE SHIRTS inching ever closer to my POOR DEFENSELESS SMALL BENNY? Where are my PANTS in this instance? Have I been FONDLING MYSELF in the TENT AISLE of this DICK’S SPORTING GOODS located in the CROSSGATES MALL? What if the rainbow pride shirt SWATHED MY SMALL BENNY in PERVERTED FOLDS OF 100% COTTON? What then? What if I demanded that the store manager remove the LIBIDINOUS SHIRT SHORTS from around my waist and she said NO and said SIR YOU MUST LEAVE IT IS CLOSING TIME? What kind of WOKE DICK’S SPORTING GOODS LOCATED OFF I-87 NEAR THE 110 GRILL kicks out a dazed disloyal customer? What if I FREAKED OUT about the LECHEROUS SHIRT PANTS and FLED THE STORE and RAN INTO TRAFFIC and COLLIDED with a Ford Explorer driven by A WHOLE LESBIAN FAMILY and we all PERISHED IN THE CRASH? What of your woke agenda then, hmm?”