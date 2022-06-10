WASHINGTON—Outraged by reports of the family-friendly LGBTQ pride events, conservative pundits and lawmakers across the country warned Friday that watching drag queen performances could turn children into attention seekers. “Our impressionable young children are at risk of becoming brash, bold performers attempting to get cheers from everybody in the room,” said Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who slammed the all-ages shows as “immoral” and “perverse,” stating that she was deeply disturbed that any parent would take a child under 18 to a place where adults stood on stages and wore sequined, eye-catching clothing. “It’s completely inappropriate to take a young child to a show where people are reveling in the limelight. These poor children will only be confused, asking themselves, ‘Wait, if I lip-sync, can I get people to look at me too?’ It’s bad enough that Britney Spears’ choreography is freely available on YouTube for kids to memorize.” At press time, Boebert was calling for a ban on dancing in the presence of minors.

