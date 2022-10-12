SAN ANTONIO—Out of consideration for the fully and visibly erect stranger standing across from her in the park, local resident Ashley Perales informed a masturbating man that the fly of his pants was down, sources confirmed Wednesday. “Excuse me, sir, I know this is a bit awkward, but I think you forgot to zip your pants,” said Perales, who, so as not to cause him any embarrassment, smiled and maintained eye contact with the man vigorously tugging at his penis. “I just know I’d want someone to say the same thing if it were me. Also, I noticed your pants are around your ankles. And there’s a small cum stain on them.” At press time, the man had reportedly zipped up his fly and thanked Perales for her help.

