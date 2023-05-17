PORTLAND, ME—Asserting that the correlations were there if you just paid attention, local conspiracy theorist Paul McLaughlin was reportedly convinced Wednesday that the entire universe was connected with God’s abundant love. “Just look around, and you’ll see that this goes all the way to the big guy upstairs,” said the conspiracy monger, urging listeners to connect the dots and see that stars of the cosmos were united with the Supreme Deity’s overflowing affection for all of Creation. “People need to shake themselves from their stupor and see that the Lord’s fingerprints are all over this thing. Consider the splendor of a spring sunset, the dew-dropped grasses of a morning valley. You think that happens by accident? Wake up, people! We’re all one, brothers and sisters, united with God’s grace. Follow the prayers! “ The conspiracy theorist went on to report that he had come by his conviction by “doing [his] own research” in the 66 books of the Bible.

