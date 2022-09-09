KANSAS CITY, MO—The insurance company and one of its spokespeople were reportedly in hot water Thursday evening when a controversial State Farm ad featured Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes insisting there was no way to insure against God’s judgment. “Things happen—cruel things, horrible things—to those who would defy the iron will of our Lord, and there is no insurance you can possibly buy to escape His divine wrath,” Mahomes, a devout Christian, said in the 30-second spot, his voice dropping several tones as he spoke until he began to laugh demonically and the screen went black. “State Farm offers great discounts on insurance, but none that will save thee, grave sinner, for there is nothing on this earth that can indemnify thee if the Lord hath selected thee for retribution. For how canst thou truly protect thy home and auto except through thoughts and behaviors that glorify Him and satisfy Him? Can State Farm’s insurance help thee when the unexpected occurs? Nay! For there is nothing unexpected when Our Heavenly Creator knows all and has determined all our fates. If you’re considering switching your insurance plan, consider this: You can compare State Farm to other insurance plans all you want, but there is no comparison for the calamities and misfortunes that a just and righteous God shall visit upon the wicked.” In the closing shot of the commercial, a shrieking Mahomes declared that Jake from State Farm had been banished to the pits of hell for his sins of partaking in strong drink and premarital sex.

