Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

Opinion

Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

With the former president facing 91 criminal charges in four indictments, The Onion asked convicted felons to give Donald Trump advice for going to prison, and this is what they said.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 30

Pedro Garcia

Pedro Garcia

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Don’t fuck with the Dominion Voting Machines. Those guys are crazy.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 30

Nora Warner

Nora Warner

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Remember to dance. Remember to smile. Remember that your inner light will always shine no matter where you are.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 30

Fred Bentley

Fred Bentley

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Come up with some fun facts about yourself now, because the orientation ice breakers are way harder when you’re trying to think of something on the spot.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 30

Dominic Kelly

Dominic Kelly

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Make sure absolutely all the excrement is out of the toilet before making wine.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 30

Walter Uttley

Walter Uttley

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Don’t get fully rehabilitated too quickly, or you won’t have anything to do for the rest of your sentence.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 30

Buck Watkins

Buck Watkins

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“I’m not trying to scare you, but you’re going to be in very close proximity to a library.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 30

Mark Grisbaum

Mark Grisbaum

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Your time in prison will be a lot easier if you just kill yourself on the first day.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 30

Bobby Coughlin

Bobby Coughlin

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Gang tattoos should be small and tasteful.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 30

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Make your cell block feel more like home by adding throw pillows.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 30

Warren Stavrosky

Warren Stavrosky

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“The nutraloaf they serve in the mess is surprisingly tasty if you just top it with some smuggled garlic salt, pancetta, foie gras, and caviar.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 30

Rhett Blomquist

Rhett Blomquist

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Pace your stabbings out throughout the week, or else your stabbing arm is going to be sore by Thursday.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 30

Allen Rakov

Allen Rakov

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“One pro tip is that you can always ask a corrections officer to swap places with you, if you get bored of prison. And then you can go home and make love with their wives and enjoy the outside world. They have to do it. It’s the law.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 30

Barry Anderson

Barry Anderson

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Sometimes, you can get out of prison early if you escape.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 30

Dennis ‘BTK’ Rader

Dennis ‘BTK’ Rader

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Killing 10 people in increasingly horrific fashion before you get arrested is a great way to garner respect and fear in your cellblock.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 30

Shane Washington

Shane Washington

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“You gotta convert to Islam, man. That’s what people do in here. It’s just the thing.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 30

Jon Hoff

Jon Hoff

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Make a good impression by arriving to your first day of prison 15 minutes early.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 30

Brendan Williams

Brendan Williams

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“If you tell them you’re flat-footed, they’re not allowed to put you in there.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 30

Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán

Joaquín ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Check Yelp reviews before deciding on an escape tunnel contractor.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 30

Steven Compton

Steven Compton

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Well, the big thing is if you expect Elvis to be in here in his signature black-and-white-striped jumpsuit singing ‘Jailhouse Rock’ 24/7, you’re in for a disappointment. He’s only around, like, once every few months, and then sometimes on holidays.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 30

Jerzey Ennis

Jerzey Ennis

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“There’s a ton of stuff you can rub your body on, if you know how to look.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 30

Tiffy Geiger

Tiffy Geiger

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“The nightly pillow fights can seem overwhelming at first, but they’re all in good fun. Don’t spoil your appetite with the popcorn when we watch a movie—there’s midnight pizza coming!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 30

Brianna Meyer

Brianna Meyer

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“You’re gonna want to join the Former President gang.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 30

Frank Whittier

Frank Whittier

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Make sure you don’t tattoo the map of the wrong prison on your back like I did.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 30

Eddy King

Eddy King

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Cherish your yesterdays, dream your tomorrows, and live your todays!!!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

26 / 30

Ginny Wagner

Ginny Wagner

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Sneak in your own gravy boat. There will not be one you can borrow.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

27 / 30

Reid Winters

Reid Winters

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“If you put your mind to it, you can get really handy with stuff. Like, for example, I made a computer out of a bunch of pillows and nutraloaf and spoons I smuggled into my cell.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

28 / 30

Brandon Grisham

Brandon Grisham

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Once you get out, you have about a year or so to drop an album to get that post-prison-release sales bump.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

29 / 30

Jared Fogle

Jared Fogle

Image for article titled Convicted Felons Give Trump Advice For Going To Prison

“Never apologize.”

Advertisement

30 / 30