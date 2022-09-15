TERRE HAUTE, IN—Complaining about the most annoying aspects of his job, local police officer Eliott Ringer told reporters Thursday that he was getting tired of driving Charleston church shooter and current death-row inmate Dylann Roof to Burger King for lunch every day. “I wish this dude would vary things up a bit, but every day—every single day—I find myself in the drive-thru ordering Dylann a Double Whopper with fries again,” said Ringer, a member of the Terre Haute Police Department who picked up Burger King for Roof in the aftermath of the 2015 mass shooting that left nine Black parishioners dead, and who had been transferred from the Charleston precinct as part of Roof’s plea deal with federal prosecutors when Roof was incarcerated at the Terre Haute federal prison, from where he still takes Roof out to lunch on weekdays. “He never shares his fries, either. There’s a Wendy’s and a Popeye’s in the area, too, even a Five Guys, but no, it’s always, always Burger King. I can’t believe I accepted the transfer up here; if I knew I’d be stuck paying for his Burger King meals every day, I never would have done it. I thought we were going to be exploring the local food options in the area, you know, having fun, but all he wants to do is eat his Burger King in silence and go back to prison. I mean, it’s getting embarrassing—all the cashiers there know his order by heart.” The fed-up officer added that one of these days, he was just going to give Roo f the keys to his police cruiser and tell him to drive to Burger King himself.

