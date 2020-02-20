Coral Reefs Could Disappear Within Next 80 Years

Researchers at the University of Hawaii predict that 90% of the world’s coral reefs could die in the next 20 years and that reefs could disappear entirely by 2100 as climate change increases ocean temperatures. What do you think?

“There must be something incremental but ultimately not good enough we can do.” Wanda Mccormick • Furniture Aligner

“Sad to think our grandkids won’t be able to experience the beauty of other people’s scuba diving Instagram posts.” Tyrone Long • Saw Mill Superintendent

