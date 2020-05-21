Coronavirus Forces Ford Plants To Temporarily Close Days After Reopening

Two Ford plants were briefly closed Wednesday after employees tested positive for Covid-19 just two days after production resumed following a two-month shutdown due to the pandemic, highlighting how the virus could impede a return to normal operations. What do you think?

“What kind of idiot gets coronavirus at a time like this?” Beth Shipka, Orthodontia Engineer

“Surely that’s enough time to make at least a couple of cars.” Zack Chrysan, Massage Supplier

“This whole thing could’ve been avoided if Ford had simply moved these jobs overseas.” Brock Carbonneau, Unemployed