America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Coronavirus Forces Ford Plants To Temporarily Close Days After Reopening

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 20
Vol 56 Issue 20Opinion

Two Ford plants were briefly closed Wednesday after employees tested positive for Covid-19 just two days after production resumed following a two-month shutdown due to the pandemic, highlighting how the virus could impede a return to normal operations. What do you think?

“What kind of idiot gets coronavirus at a time like this?”

Beth Shipka, Orthodontia Engineer

Advertisement

“Surely that’s enough time to make at least a couple of cars.”

Zack Chrysan, Massage Supplier

“This whole thing could’ve been avoided if Ford had simply moved these jobs overseas.”

Brock Carbonneau, Unemployed

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Coworkers On Zoom Trapped In Infinite Loop Of Telling Each Other ‘Oh Sorry, No, Go Ahead’

Penneys From Heaven

Businessman Does His Work Lying On Bed Like Schoolgirl

Growing Drug Tolerance Drives Trump To Buy Black-Tar Hydroxychloroquine Off Dealer In D.C. Metro Station