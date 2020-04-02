America's Finest News Source.
The Topical

CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN DAY FOUR: Host Leslie Price Confronts The Cursed Scratching Within His Walls

After four days of self-isolation, the walls inside Leslie Price’s apartment begin to speak to him. But are their incessant dronings that of a plagued beast? Or something not of this realm at all?

You can find The Topical on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

