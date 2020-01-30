Coronavirus Reaches 6,000 Cases

In news that has resulted in Western nations recalling citizens and international businesses shuttering their China locations, the Wuhan coronavirus has reached over 6,000 cases, a level unseen since the SARS epidemic in 2002. What do you think?

“I’m doing my part by not being able to afford to travel internationally.” Frank Patton • Carpet Steamer

“Yeah, but 6,000 cases in China is like five cases in the States.” Jerry Keenan • Prescription Labeler

