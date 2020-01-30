America's Finest News Source.
Coronavirus Reaches 6,000 Cases

In news that has resulted in Western nations recalling citizens and international businesses shuttering their China locations, the Wuhan coronavirus has reached over 6,000 cases, a level unseen since the SARS epidemic in 2002. What do you think?

“I’m doing my part by not being able to afford to travel internationally.”

Frank Patton • Carpet Steamer

“Yeah, but 6,000 cases in China is like five cases in the States.”

Jerry Keenan • Prescription Labeler

“Phew, glad to see my xenophobia finally justified.”

Karen Romero • Alibi Analyst

