Coronavirus Reaches 6,000 Cases

In news that has resulted in Western nations recalling citizens and international businesses shuttering their China locations, the Wuhan coronavirus has reached over 6,000 cases, a level unseen since the SARS epidemic in 2002. What do you think?
“I’m doing my part by not being able to afford to travel internationally.”
Frank Patton • Carpet Steamer
“Yeah, but 6,000 cases in China is like five cases in the States.”
Jerry Keenan • Prescription Labeler
“Phew, glad to see my xenophobia finally justified.”
Karen Romero • Alibi Analyst