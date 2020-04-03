America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Coronavirus Task Force Member Receives Security Detail Following Threats

Vol 56 Issue 13Opinion

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is helping lead the White House’s response against Covid-19, has been given a security detail after receiving threats online from conspiracy theorists who believe he is attempting to hurt the president’s image during a campaign year. What do you think?

“Fauci knew the game the minute he joined the National Institutes of Health.”

Lucy Reale • Peanut Roasting Technician

“Would an innocent person get a security detail to protect themselves from crazy people?”

John Rivera • Aerosol Can Filler

“Glad to see my messages have been received.”

Matthew Dolan • Unemployed

