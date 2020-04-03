Coronavirus Task Force Member Receives Security Detail Following Threats

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is helping lead the White House’s response against Covid-19, has been given a security detail after receiving threats online from conspiracy theorists who believe he is attempting to hurt the president’s image during a campaign year. What do you think?

“Fauci knew the game the minute he joined the National Institutes of Health.” Lucy Reale • Peanut Roasting Technician

“Would an innocent person get a security detail to protect themselves from crazy people?” John Rivera • Aerosol Can Filler

