Disney has announced that visitors at Walt Disney World and Disneyland will be permitted to interact with, hug, and get autographs from costumed characters again starting in mid-April, after the traditional greetings were put on hold two years ago due to the pandemic. What do you think?
“That’s wonderful. My child would love to know what a hug feels like.”
Ronny Trivino, Synergy Integrator
“Sure, but Times Square costumed characters will slap your ass for free.”
Tucker Milewski, Email Editor
“I’d love to have a professional take over in that area.”
Virginia Onelani, Roller Coaster Critic