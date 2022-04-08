Disney has announced that visitors at Walt Disney World and Disneyland will be permitted to interact with, hug, and get autographs from costumed characters again starting in mid-April, after the traditional greetings were put on hold two years ago due to the pandemic. What do you think?

“That’s wonderful. My child would love to know what a hug feels like.” Ronny Trivino, Synergy Integrator

“Sure, but Times Square costumed characters will slap your ass for free.” Tucker Milewski, Email Editor