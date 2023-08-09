Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?

Breaking News

Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?

PragerU, a far-right advocacy group, recently announced that its educational materials had been approved for use in the state of Florida. Test your knowledge to see if you can pass a PragerU class.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Approximately when was our solar system formed?

Approximately when was our solar system formed?

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

​The fourth day.

​The fourth day.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The cruel network of transportation that ripped Black people from their homelands was called _______.

The cruel network of transportation that ripped Black people from their homelands was called _______.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The Underground Railroad.

The Underground Railroad.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

What is the capital of California?

What is the capital of California?

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A urine-soaked sidewalk where a pregnant illegal immigrant is injecting heroin into the soles of her feet.

A urine-soaked sidewalk where a pregnant illegal immigrant is injecting heroin into the soles of her feet.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

If Johnny has four apples and he gives one to Jane, what does Johnny have left?

If Johnny has four apples and he gives one to Jane, what does Johnny have left?

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Legal repercussions for communist activity.

Legal repercussions for communist activity.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

What did the Civil Rights Act accomplish?

What did the Civil Rights Act accomplish?

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Nothing we can’t undo with a few wire transfers to Clarence Thomas.

Nothing we can’t undo with a few wire transfers to Clarence Thomas.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

What preacher is considered the greatest civil rights champion of the last hundred years?

What preacher is considered the greatest civil rights champion of the last hundred years?

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Adam Carolla.

Adam Carolla.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

How many people died in the Challenger explosion?

How many people died in the Challenger explosion?

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Five, plus two women.

Five, plus two women.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

What is a man?

What is a man?

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

A man is someone who is assigned respect at birth.

A man is someone who is assigned respect at birth.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

According to U.S. constitutional law, what is the separation of church and state?

According to U.S. constitutional law, what is the separation of church and state?

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

More of a suggestion than a hard-and-fast rule.

More of a suggestion than a hard-and-fast rule.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

What is one characteristic of healthy debate?

What is one characteristic of healthy debate?

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Feigning ignorance and indignation.

Feigning ignorance and indignation.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Who shot Abraham Lincoln?

Who shot Abraham Lincoln?

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Hillary Clinton.

Hillary Clinton.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

How has racism affected the United States?

How has racism affected the United States?

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Systemic discrimination has put serious roadblocks in place that protected the natural hierarchy of the races from being torn down by hateful progressives.

Systemic discrimination has put serious roadblocks in place that protected the natural hierarchy of the races from being torn down by hateful progressives.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The Color Purple is an award-winning novel by whom?

The Color Purple is an award-winning novel by whom?

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

No one. No such book has ever existed nor can ever exist in the future.

No one. No such book has ever existed nor can ever exist in the future.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

John plans to leave his house at 10:15 and travel at 50 mph. Jane plans to leave her house at 9:30 and travel 60 mph. Who travels farther in two hours?

John plans to leave his house at 10:15 and travel at 50 mph. Jane plans to leave her house at 9:30 and travel 60 mph. Who travels farther in two hours?

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

John. Jane cannot leave her house without a chaperone.

John. Jane cannot leave her house without a chaperone.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Who won the Civil War?

Who won the Civil War?

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

The South beat the North 42-36.

The South beat the North 42-36.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Why is socialism flawed?

Why is socialism flawed?

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

It inevitably leads to left-wing authoritarianism instead of the more desired right-wing dictatorship.

It inevitably leads to left-wing authoritarianism instead of the more desired right-wing dictatorship.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

What is the correct response to “¿Cómo te llamas?

What is the correct response to “¿Cómo te llamas?

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Filing a report with ICE.

Filing a report with ICE.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

When did the first slaves arrive in America?

When did the first slaves arrive in America?

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

In 1820, with the first influx of Irish.

In 1820, with the first influx of Irish.

Image for article titled Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made it This Far...

You’ve Made it This Far...

Could You Pass A History Class In Ron DeSantis’s Florida?

Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

Books Ron DeSantis Has Banned In Florida

Back To Homepage

Advertisement