Could You Pass A PragerU Class In A Florida School?

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Start Slideshow PragerU, a far-right advocacy group, recently announced that its educational materials had been approved for use in the state of Florida. Test your knowledge to see if you can pass a PragerU class. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Approximately when was our solar system formed? List slides Approximately when was our solar system formed? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides ​The fourth day. List slides ​The fourth day. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides The cruel network of transportation that ripped Black people from their homelands was called _______. List slides The cruel network of transportation that ripped Black people from their homelands was called _______. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides The Underground Railroad. List slides The Underground Railroad. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides What is the capital of California? List slides What is the capital of California? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A urine-soaked sidewalk where a pregnant illegal immigrant is injecting heroin into the soles of her feet. List slides A urine-soaked sidewalk where a pregnant illegal immigrant is injecting heroin into the soles of her feet. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides If Johnny has four apples and he gives one to Jane, what does Johnny have left? List slides If Johnny has four apples and he gives one to Jane, what does Johnny have left? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Legal repercussions for communist activity. List slides Legal repercussions for communist activity. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides What did the Civil Rights Act accomplish? List slides What did the Civil Rights Act accomplish? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Nothing we can’t undo with a few wire transfers to Clarence Thomas. List slides Nothing we can’t undo with a few wire transfers to Clarence Thomas. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides What preacher is considered the greatest civil rights champion of the last hundred years? List slides What preacher is considered the greatest civil rights champion of the last hundred years? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Adam Carolla. List slides Adam Carolla. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides How many people died in the Challenger explosion? List slides How many people died in the Challenger explosion? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Five, plus two women. List slides Five, plus two women. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides What is a man? List slides What is a man? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides A man is someone who is assigned respect at birth. List slides A man is someone who is assigned respect at birth. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides According to U.S. constitutional law, what is the separation of church and state? List slides According to U.S. constitutional law, what is the separation of church and state? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides More of a suggestion than a hard-and-fast rule. List slides More of a suggestion than a hard-and-fast rule. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides What is one characteristic of healthy debate? List slides What is one characteristic of healthy debate? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Feigning ignorance and indignation. List slides Feigning ignorance and indignation. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Who shot Abraham Lincoln? List slides Who shot Abraham Lincoln? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Hillary Clinton. List slides Hillary Clinton. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides How has racism affected the United States? List slides How has racism affected the United States? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Systemic discrimination has put serious roadblocks in place that protected the natural hierarchy of the races from being torn down by hateful progressives. List slides Systemic discrimination has put serious roadblocks in place that protected the natural hierarchy of the races from being torn down by hateful progressives. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides The Color Purple is an award-winning novel by whom? List slides The Color Purple is an award-winning novel by whom? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides No one. No such book has ever existed nor can ever exist in the future. List slides No one. No such book has ever existed nor can ever exist in the future. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides John plans to leave his house at 10:15 and travel at 50 mph. Jane plans to leave her house at 9:30 and travel 60 mph. Who travels farther in two hours? List slides John plans to leave his house at 10:15 and travel at 50 mph. Jane plans to leave her house at 9:30 and travel 60 mph. Who travels farther in two hours? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides John. Jane cannot leave her house without a chaperone. List slides John. Jane cannot leave her house without a chaperone. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Who won the Civil War? List slides Who won the Civil War? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides The South beat the North 42-36. List slides The South beat the North 42-36. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Why is socialism flawed? List slides Why is socialism flawed? Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides It inevitably leads to left-wing authoritarianism instead of the more desired right-wing dictatorship. List slides It inevitably leads to left-wing authoritarianism instead of the more desired right-wing dictatorship. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides What is the correct response to “¿Cómo te llamas?” List slides What is the correct response to “¿Cómo te llamas?” Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides Filing a report with ICE. List slides Filing a report with ICE. Advertisement

Previous Slide Next Slide List slides When did the first slaves arrive in America? List slides When did the first slaves arrive in America? Advertisement