Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?

Like many corporations across the country, Fox News requires its employees to complete annual racial discrimination training to foster accountability and community in the workplace. Here’s what the media giant uses to keep its workers in compliance with HR.
Q: Why is diversity important?
A: It benefits the workplace to have a wide variety of different groups to oppress.
Q: What is a microaggression?
A: Anything a minority does.
Q: What is a stereotype?
A: A harmful idea about someone based on their ethnicity, like that white people have ever done anything wrong.
Q: How do we become more aware of our unconscious biases?
A: I am already aware of my biases, and I act on all of them.
Q: What is an example of an inappropriate workplace comment?
A: Black people are equals who deserve to be respected.
Q: How can we address racial discrimination in the workplace?
A: Multimillion-dollar settlements.
Q: What is racism?
A: Grounds for promotion.
Q: What is meant by “inherent bias”?
A: Conservative accounts being systemically SILENCED and SHADOW-BANNED on social media platforms merely for telling the TRUTH.
Q: Are Argentinian people white?
A: Trick question. South Americans aren’t people.
Q: If you’re racist and you know it, clap your hands.
A: [Clap, clap.]
Q: When is it okay to use the N-word?
A: When antisemitic slurs will not suffice.
Q: Having a person of color in a leadership position is _____.
A: Purely hypothetical.
Q: Read the following scenario: Claire has been working on a project closely with her colleague Hakeem—
A: Security!
Q: Rank the races from best to worst.
A: White, Irish, Italian, and then all the rest.
Q: Complete the following sentence: For every white male candidate you interview, you must _____ two diverse candidates.
A: Deport.
Q: Which two stupid headdresses are “protected” by “discrimination laws” and must therefore only be criticized behind people’s backs?
A: B and C. Nice! You’re good at discriminating in a way that will keep those deep-state regulators off our backs!
Q: John, a sales executive who is Black, pulls out a pistol from his pocket and smacks his white colleague Cindy across the face with it. He then steals all the cash from Cindy’s pockets, binds her up with duct tape, and, with the help of his Hispanic colleague Sofia, tosses the body out of the open 30-floor window, where it lands on top of a stroller of white newborn triplets. Frank, their Jewish boss, stands in the corner of the office rubbing his palms together while cackling.
A: Sorry, what was the question?
Q: The Jews. Are they white?
A: I don’t know, but I don’t trust them.
Q: You see a Black man in the bathroom. You ask, “Sir, are you the janitor?” It turns out he’s your coworker! What should you do?
A: Scold him for being in the whites-only bathroom.
Q: Imagine the following scenario: Joel is a super nice guy who works at the office, and De’Shantal is a fucking shrew and uppity bitch. Is it permissible, in this situation, for Joel to be racist toward De’Shantal, given how nice he is in general and how awful she is?
A: Yes.
Q: John, a proud veteran who now works in the IT department, is of Arab descent—
A: What the fuck? No. No fucking way! What the hell is this country coming to? They’re letting those people sully the uniform of our beautiful country? Whenever I imagine myself fighting in the army in a just war to liberate some backwater hellhole, there sure as shit aren’t any Arabs running around on our side! I’ll shoot ’em first!
