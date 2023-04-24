Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?

Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?

Like many corporations across the country, Fox News requires its employees to complete annual racial discrimination training to foster accountability and community in the workplace. Here’s what the media giant uses to keep its workers in compliance with HR.

Q: Why is diversity important?

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: It benefits the workplace to have a wide variety of different groups to oppress.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: What is a microaggression?

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: Anything a minority does.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: What is a stereotype?

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: A harmful idea about someone based on their ethnicity, like that white people have ever done anything wrong.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: How do we become more aware of our unconscious biases?

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: I am already aware of my biases, and I act on all of them.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: What is an example of an inappropriate workplace comment?

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: Black people are equals who deserve to be respected.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: How can we address racial discrimination in the workplace?

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: Multimillion-dollar settlements.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: What is racism?

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: Grounds for promotion.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: What is meant by “inherent bias”?

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: Conservative accounts being systemically SILENCED and SHADOW-BANNED on social media platforms merely for telling the TRUTH.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: Are Argentinian people white?

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: Trick question. South Americans aren’t people.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: If you’re racist and you know it, clap your hands.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: [Clap, clap.]

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: When is it okay to use the N-word?

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: When antisemitic slurs will not suffice.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: Having a person of color in a leadership position is _____.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: Purely hypothetical.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: Read the following scenario: Claire has been working on a project closely with her colleague Hakeem—

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: Security!

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: Rank the races from best to worst.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: White, Irish, Italian, and then all the rest.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: Complete the following sentence: For every white male candidate you interview, you must _____ two diverse candidates.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: Deport.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: Which two stupid headdresses are “protected” by “discrimination laws” and must therefore only be criticized behind people’s backs?

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: B and C. Nice! You’re good at discriminating in a way that will keep those deep-state regulators off our backs!

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: John, a sales executive who is Black, pulls out a pistol from his pocket and smacks his white colleague Cindy across the face with it. He then steals all the cash from Cindy’s pockets, binds her up with duct tape, and, with the help of his Hispanic colleague Sofia, tosses the body out of the open 30-floor window, where it lands on top of a stroller of white newborn triplets. Frank, their Jewish boss, stands in the corner of the office rubbing his palms together while cackling.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: Sorry, what was the question?

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: The Jews. Are they white?

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: I don’t know, but I don’t trust them.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: You see a Black man in the bathroom. You ask, “Sir, are you the janitor?” It turns out he’s your coworker! What should you do?

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: Scold him for being in the whites-only bathroom.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: Imagine the following scenario: Joel is a super nice guy who works at the office, and De’Shantal is a fucking shrew and uppity bitch. Is it permissible, in this situation, for Joel to be racist toward De’Shantal, given how nice he is in general and how awful she is?

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: Yes.

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
Q: John, a proud veteran who now works in the IT department, is of Arab descent—

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?
A: What the fuck? No. No fucking way! What the hell is this country coming to? They’re letting those people sully the uniform of our beautiful country? Whenever I imagine myself fighting in the army in a just war to liberate some backwater hellhole, there sure as shit aren’t any Arabs running around on our side! I’ll shoot ’em first!

Image for article titled Could You Pass Racial Discrimination Training At Fox News?


