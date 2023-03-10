Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley recently suggested that all elected officials over the age of 75 should have to pass a mental competency test in order to hold office. Could you pass it?

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

True or false: It is the duty of elected officials to improve the lives of their constituents.

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

False.

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

What do you see when you look at this?

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Many letters that children in the the U.S. education system will never learn.

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Can you remember how you got here today?

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Privilege and nepotism.

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Which of these is a computer?

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Close enough.

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

If the Federalist Society paid you $10 million, and the Koch Foundation paid you $6 million, which Supreme Court seat could you afford to buy?

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Neil Gorsuch.

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Who is this?

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

“Abraham Lincoln” or “Man who lives in pennies” are both acceptable.

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

What do you see when you look at this Rorschach test?

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

A woman’s life sentence in jail.

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Who was the first Black president of the United States?

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Jamie Foxx in White House Down.

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Where were you during the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6?

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

This is the only question where “I don’t know” is actually allowed.

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

What is $10 + $7?

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

With just a few budgetary gimmicks, it could easily equal $28 billion.

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

What is the financial capital of the United States?

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

The Cayman Islands.

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

A father and son are horribly injured in a car accident. When the boy is taken in for surgery, the doctor says, “I can’t do the operation because he’s my son.” How is this possible?

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Doesn’t matter as long as the family is bankrupted by medical bills.

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Where do you go to the bathroom?

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

The room with the “Whites Only” sign above it.

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Uh-oh! Looks like the police did a little oopsie and maybe put a boo-boo on a man during a traffic stop and he died. What do you do next?

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Increase funding and buy those boys a friggin’ tank—hell yeah!

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Who anonymously gave $100,000 to your election campaign?

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

“My staff and I are grateful to all of our supporters no matter their contribution level.”

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Where do hands go when you pull them up into your shirtsleeve?

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

They are gone.

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Which current living presidents are older than you?

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Jimmy Carter and the stone versions of Theodore Roosevelt, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Thomas Jefferson.

Question

Question

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Who is the highest power in the United States?

Answer

Answer

Image for article titled Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

You've Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

