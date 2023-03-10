Could You Pass The Mental Competency Test For Politicians Over 75?

Presidential candidate Nikki Haley recently suggested that all elected officials over the age of 75 should have to pass a mental competency test in order to hold office. Could you pass it?
Question
True or false: It is the duty of elected officials to improve the lives of their constituents.
Answer
False.
Question
What do you see when you look at this?
Answer
Many letters that children in the the U.S. education system will never learn.
Question
Can you remember how you got here today?
Answer
Privilege and nepotism.
Question
Which of these is a computer?
Answer
Close enough.
Question
If the Federalist Society paid you $10 million, and the Koch Foundation paid you $6 million, which Supreme Court seat could you afford to buy?
Answer
Neil Gorsuch.
Question
Who is this?
Answer
“Abraham Lincoln” or “Man who lives in pennies” are both acceptable.
Question
What do you see when you look at this Rorschach test?
Answer
A woman’s life sentence in jail.
Question
Who was the first Black president of the United States?
Answer
Jamie Foxx in White House Down.
Question
Where were you during the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6?
Answer
This is the only question where “I don’t know” is actually allowed.
Question
What is $10 + $7?
Answer
With just a few budgetary gimmicks, it could easily equal $28 billion.
Question
What is the financial capital of the United States?
Answer
The Cayman Islands.
Question
A father and son are horribly injured in a car accident. When the boy is taken in for surgery, the doctor says, “I can’t do the operation because he’s my son.” How is this possible?
Answer
Doesn’t matter as long as the family is bankrupted by medical bills.
Question
Where do you go to the bathroom?
Answer
The room with the “Whites Only” sign above it.
Question
Uh-oh! Looks like the police did a little oopsie and maybe put a boo-boo on a man during a traffic stop and he died. What do you do next?
Answer
Increase funding and buy those boys a friggin’ tank—hell yeah!
Question
Who anonymously gave $100,000 to your election campaign?
Answer
“My staff and I are grateful to all of our supporters no matter their contribution level.”
Question
Where do hands go when you pull them up into your shirtsleeve?
Answer
They are gone.
Question
Which current living presidents are older than you?
Answer
Jimmy Carter and the stone versions of Theodore Roosevelt, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Thomas Jefferson.
Question
Who is the highest power in the United States?
Answer
Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
