A Virginia woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for running one of the biggest coupon counterfeiting rings in U.S. history, leading to more than $31.8 million in retail loss. What do you think?

“I’m no cashi er, but I would be suspicious if someone gave me a $31 million coupon.” Sterlon Omara, Nap Supervisor

“She’s gotta have a coupon in there somewhere for reduced prison time.” Cristabel Rera, Duck Breeder